Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 32° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Boys BasketballSportsHigh School

    Wyandanch vs. Bayport-Blue Point

    Bayport-Blue Point's Andrew Riefenstahl scores a layup ahead
    Caption

    Bayport-Blue Point's Andrew Riefenstahl scores a layup ahead of Wyandanch forward Corey Stewart in a Suffolk County boys basketball game on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    1 of 17

    More Photos

    Division vs. Roslyn Lynbrook vs. Glen Cove Baldwin vs. Westbury Valley Stream North vs. Floral Park boys basketball Amityville vs. Harborfields boys basketball Freeport vs. Uniondale boys basketball St. John the Baptist vs. Holy Trinity boys basketball Commack vs. Ward Melville girls basketball
    Upload Photo

    February 13, 2017 8:23 PM

    Bayport-Blue Point defeated Wyandanch, 71-68, in a Suffolk boys basketball game on Monday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Bayport-Blue Point High School.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE