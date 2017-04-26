On Chaminade’s deep and talented team, attack Jake Sexton is rarely the focal point of the offense. But last Saturday, the junior had the hot hand early, scoring the game’s first three goals. “He had one of those days,” Flyers coach Jack Moran said. “We said, ‘OK, Jake’s the guy. Jake has got it going.’ ”

Sexton scored five goals, more than doubling his season’s output. That was remarkable enough. Perhaps even more remarkable, he took only five shots. “He carried us,” Moran said. The Flyers needed every one of those goals to win a road game, 11-10, over perennial powerhouse Yorktown.

For his efforts, Sexton, who has attracted some interest from Division I colleges but remains uncommitted, was named Newsday’s Athlete of the Week.

“Jake is one of four attackmen that we rotate depending on matchups,” Moran said. “He usually doesn’t start but he always plays. We started him against Yorktown and he was the guy. I’m happy for him. He works hard in practice. He’s a good athlete, he rides hard and he scored from all over the field.”

Sexton, who has scored nine goals for the 6-2 Flyers, shares the attack position with Aidan Byrnes (15 goals), Regan Quinn (14 goals) and Patrick Kavanagh (11 goals). “That’s one of the reasons for our success,” Moran said. “You can’t zero in on one guy. We have 58 guys on the team, so sometimes it’s hard to get on the field at Chaminade.”

So Sexton took advantage of his opportunities at Yorktown. He scored in transition for his first goal, landed a rocket from the left wing for his second and buried one from in front of the crease off a feed for his first-quarter hat trick.

In the third quarter, Sexton scored on a dodge from behind the cage and finished with a fourth-quarter man-up goal as the Flyers built an 11-8 lead before sweating out the final minutes after surrendering a couple of man-up goals.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sexton’s parents, Rob and Joan, were at Yorktown to witness the best game of their son’s high school career. “We were just happy he could contribute to a win and be part of this special team,” Rob Sexton said. “It was a lot of fun being there for that.”

Moran said he will use Sexton’s breakout game to motivate other players. “We’ll tell them, ‘Jake worked hard in practice and look what happened. You can do it too.’ ”