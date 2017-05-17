Chaminade was awarded the CHSAA/state Class AAA boys lacrosse championship after the CHSAA sanctioned St. Anthony’s for using an ineligible player and canceled Thursday’s scheduled championship game.
“It was an administrative violation on our part, not academic-related whatsoever,” St. Anthony’s athletic director Joe Minucci said. “When I found out that we had an ineligible player on our roster,...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.