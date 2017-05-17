Subscribe
    CHSAA sanctions St. Anthony’s for using ineligible player; Chaminade awarded titles

    By  bob.herzog@newsday.com

    St. Anthony's boys lacrosse head coach Keith Wieczorek looks on during a game against Chaminade on May 13, 2004. (Credit: Ken Kreitzman)

    Chaminade was awarded the CHSAA/state Class AAA boys lacrosse championship after the CHSAA sanctioned St. Anthony’s for using an ineligible player and canceled Thursday’s scheduled championship game.

    “It was an administrative violation on our part, not academic-related whatsoever,” St. Anthony’s athletic director Joe Minucci said. “When I found out that we had an ineligible player on our roster,...

