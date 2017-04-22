Cold Spring Harbor vs. North Shore
Cold Spring Harbor defeated North Shore, 13-4, in a Nassau boys lacrosse matchup on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
- Latest high schools
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Football
- Soccer
- Other high school sports
- Colleges
- Pro sports
-
SWR vs. Comsewogue boys lacrosse MacArthur vs. Carey Ward Melville vs. Smithtown West Friends vs. Holy Trinity girls lacrosse SWR vs. BBP boys lacrosse Sachem North vs. Brentwood softball Bayport-Blue Point vs. Mt. Sinai girls lacrosse Clarke vs. MacArthur softball Hills East vs. Bay Shore boys lacrosse Shoreham-Wading River vs. Comsewogue softball St. John the Baptist vs. Kellenberg baseball Smithtown West vs. Newfield baseball
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.