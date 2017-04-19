The boys lacrosse game between Half Hollow Hills East and Bay Shore was all about catching up.

Each quarter belonged to a different team. But the fourth belonged to Hills East as it scored four goals to break a tie and earn the win, 10-7, Wednesday in a Suffolk I game.

“We had a slow start,” Drew Martin said. “We went into the huddle and said we have to wake up, do what we usually do, take a deep breath and everything will be fine. We did that and came back as a team.”

The Thunderbirds (5-2) took plenty of deep breaths before the second and fourth quarters.

The score was tied at 6 entering the final quarter. Mike Monitto broke the tie at the 7:46 mark. Sean Lulley scored his second goal and Ryan Doran scored about a minute later, assisted by Anthony Cappadona, with 5:51 remaining.

“We were tied up and we really wanted to put this away,” Lulley said. “We knew going into the fourth it was crunchtime and we had to step up and put some balls in the net.”

Xander Cosenza scored his fourth goal for Bay Shore (4-3) at the 5:35 mark, making the score 9-7, but the Thunderbirds were not interested in sending the game into overtime. Sal Pascarella scored the final goal assisted by Brett Martin with 3:22 left to make it a three score game.

“We snapped out of our slump and started capitalizing on plays,” Drew Martin said.

That slump was Bay Shore’s comeback third quarter. Cosenza scored two of the four goals made by the Marauders in the third.

The other slump was in the first quarter where Bay Shore left the Thunderbirds scoreless even after numerous turnovers caused by Hills East defense.

“We had to play more aggressive. Two-nothing [after the first quarter], it was not looking too good,” defender Mike Gomez said. “So we got on the gloves, started checking, made more transitions.”

The second quarter was all Hills East, as it scored five goals. Zach Consentino started it off scoring on a transition assist from Reed Bresky. The Thunderbirds then scored three goals in less than a minute. Martin assisted Lulley scoring at 4:53. Martin won the faceoff and took the ball straight to the cage scoring his first of two goals at 4:46. His brother Brett finished the flurry scoring with 4:08 remaining.

“I saw we were struggling and I knew we needed a guy to step up,” Drew Martin said.

Besides Martin, the defense did just that. Causing multiple turnovers and scooping up plenty of ground balls. Keeper Kyle Bockelman made eight saves.

Hills East is on a four-game win streak, scoring double digits and leaving their opponent under seven points. The defense has allowed only 14 points while the offense has scored 57.

“Our defense is great, if not the best on Long Island,” Lulley said. “When they play really well and they step up, it’s our job to do the easy part which is score.”