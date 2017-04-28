Cold Spring Harbor’s boys lacrosse team won its 18th straight game, defeating visiting Locust Valley, 14-6, Friday night in Nassau CD-I.

The Seahawks, who won the last two state Class C championships, have not lost since falling to Locust Valley on May 6, 2016.

“Maybe a little bit,” coach Dennis Bonn said of his team using that loss as extra fuel. “I think it’s become a really good rivalry. I think this group, they haven’t rested on their laurels. I sense that they wanted more. As a coach that’s all you can ask. We can win them all. We can lose a couple. If the kids are focused and hungry, that’s all you can ask.”

Ian Laviano had four goals and an assist, and Taylor Strough had four goals. Matt Licciardi, who won 14 of 17 faceoffs, scored once and assisted Strough’s three consecutive second-quarter goals that produced an 8-3 lead shortly before halftime.

“The big three did what they usually do,” Bonn said. “We’re very fortunate to have offensive players of that caliber.”

But the Seahawks (11-0, 5-0 Nassau CD-I) also received solid contributions from its role players, especially Will Reed (three goals) and Kane Jaklitsch (one goal, two assists).

“It’s evident that we’re spreading the wealth,” Bonn said.

Cold Spring Harbor led 5-3 after the first quarter but took total control in the second.

“Chris [Porzelt, 10 saves] did a good job making the saves he needed to make,” Bonn said, “and we did a good job rotating when they beat us.”