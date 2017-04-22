Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 52° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Boys LacrosseSportsHigh School

    Shoreham-Wading River vs. Comsewogue

    April 22, 2017 5:05 PM

    Shoreham-Wading River defeated Comsewogue in overtime in a Suffolk boys lacrosse matchup on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE