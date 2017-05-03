1. COLD SPRING HARBOR BOYS LACROSSE The two-time defending state Class C champions have won 19 straight dating to last spring. The Seahawks beat Locust Valley, 14-6, last week. The Falcons were the last team to upend Cold Spring Harbor. Ian Laviano, Matt Licciardi and Taylor Strough lead a prolific offense.

2. GARDEN CITY GIRLS LACROSSE The Trojans are once again the top team on Long Island, boasting a wide array of talent on both sides of the ball. In the past week, they’ve beaten perennial contenders Cold Spring Harbor and Manhasset, led by Jenn Medjid’s 10 points.

3. AMITYVILLE BOYS TRACK The Warriors have the two best triple jumpers on Long Island. Emmanuel Oguntoye has jumped 47 feet, 9 3⁄4 inches and Alijah Benymon has gone 44-10 3⁄4. Amityville also has the second-best 4 x 100-meter relay time (43.35 seconds) on LI.

4. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS LACROSSE The Patriots have been one of the season’s top surprises, sporting an undefeated record and defeating such powerhouses as Middle Country and Northport. Shannon Brazier had five goals and two assists against Northport last week.

5. SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER BASEBALL The Wildcats have the best player on Long Island in Notre Dame commit Brian Morrell. The dominant righty is 5-0 with two no-hitters and he’s hit five home runs. The offense is loaded with Nick Manesis, who leads Long Island with six home runs, and catcher Tom Brady (.373) and centerfielder Alex Bettenhauser (.381).

6. SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER GIRLS TRACK The Wildcats hold the top times on Long Island in four major events. Katherine Lee has run a 9:50.64 in the 3,000 meters, Maria Smith has clocked a 4:45.26 in the 1,500, and Payton Capes-Davis made her 2,000-meter steeplechase debut this season with a 7:10.39. Shoreham’s 4 x 800-meter team ran a 9:07.37 at last weekend’s Penn Relays.

7. CHAMINADE BOYS LACROSSE Defense is the key for the Flyers, anchored by Frankie Tangredi and Dominic Doria in front of keeper Andrew Bonafede. Regan Quinn leads an efficient offense. Chaminade has beaten St. Anthony’s and Ward Melville. Up next: Massapequa and Manhasset.

8. WARD MELVILLE BASEBALL The Patriots are led by a shutdown pitching staff led by Siena commit Ben Brown (4-0), who has been overpowering. Lefty Max Nielsen and Chris Buehler have been superb on the mound.

9. EAST ISLIP SOFTBALL Led by pitcher and No. 4 hitter Courtney Greene, who is committed to Molloy, East Islip is off to a 15-1 start. The Redmen lost in last season’s Suffolk AA championship game.

10. SACRED HEART SOFTBALL The defending CHSAA state champions are off to another strong start, led by pitcher Claire O’Brien and the bats of Janae Barracato and Marissa Braito.

On the cusp: East Meadow softball, Oceanside baseball, Middle Country girls lacrosse.