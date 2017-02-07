Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 39° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    FencingSportsHigh School

    Long Island fencing championships

    Michael Jaklitsch of Ward Melville lunges at Ryan
    Caption

    Michael Jaklitsch of Ward Melville lunges at Ryan Connelly of Garden City during the Long Island fencing championships at Half Hollow Hills East High School in Dix Hills on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Credit: Peter Frutkoff)

    1 of 12

    More Photos

    Nassau Class B county track championships Amityville vs. Harborfields boys basketball Freeport vs. Uniondale boys basketball Nassau track championships weight throw Suffolk indoor girls track championships Connetquot cheerleading tournament CHSAA wrestling league championships Long Islanders to play in the Super Bowl
    Upload Photo

    February 7, 2017 9:21 PM

    Scenes from the Long Island fencing championships Tuesday.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE