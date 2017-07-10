7-on-7 high school football scrimmages

Subscribe
    Football players from high schools all over Long Island come together for 7-on-7 scrimmages at Connetquot High School in Bohemia on Monday, July 10, 2017.

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Brentwood QB Colin Jahkhah throws during the 7
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood QB Colin Jahkhah throws during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    William Floyd's Robert Taini drops back to pass
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    William Floyd's Robert Taini drops back to pass during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Sayville Head Coach Reade Sands during the 7
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Sayville Head Coach Reade Sands during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Connetquot QB Dylan McDermott throws during the 7
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Connetquot QB Dylan McDermott throws during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Sayville Head Coach Reade Sands during the 7
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Sayville Head Coach Reade Sands during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Sayville Head Coach Reade Sands during the 7
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Sayville Head Coach Reade Sands during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Half Hollow Hills East's Jason Spinelli drops back
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Half Hollow Hills East's Jason Spinelli drops back to pass during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Brentwood QB Colin Jahkhah throws during the 7
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood QB Colin Jahkhah throws during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Kings Park's QB Kevin Decker gets ready to
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Kings Park's QB Kevin Decker gets ready to throw during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Sayville QB Jacob Cheshire gets ready to throw during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Brentwood's Connor Mooney runs the ball during the
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Connor Mooney runs the ball during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High school.

    William Floyd's Robert Taini drops back to pass
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    William Floyd's Robert Taini drops back to pass during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

    Brentwood's Kenny Lazo grabs a pass during the
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Brentwood's Kenny Lazo grabs a pass during the 7 on 7 Football Practice on Monday July 10, 2017 at Connetquot High School.

