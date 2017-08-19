The Sachem East head football coach who was reassigned Friday pending an investigation into the death of one of his players said Saturday that he is “heart-broken by the loss of a fine young man” and accepts the district’s decision to remove him.

Mark Wojciechowski, in his first comments since the death of junior Josh Mileto on Aug. 10, told Newsday via a text message that he supports the district’s decision to name an interim coach while the school investigates the circumstances of Mileto’s death.

“I fully understand and accept the district’s need to conduct a full and fair investigation,” he said. “I support it, and at this time, it makes sense for me to step aside and accept the reassignment to give the school district full latitude to do its work.”

Mileto, 16, died Aug. 10 after a log that he and four other players were carrying over their heads during an exercise fell and struck his head. He was taking part in a summer football camp on school grounds run by the Sachem East coaches.

Sachem superintendent Kenneth Graham announced on Friday night Wojciechowski and an unnamed assistant coach were removed while the district continues to “gather the facts surrounding this devastating event.” Anthony Gambino, who was previously the team’s defensive coordinator under Wojciechowski, is taking over an interim head coach.

A Suffolk police investigation into Mileto’s death also remains active, and Graham has said that the findings of either investigation -- police or school’s -- could “at any given point” impact the football team’s status.

The team began practice on Saturday, four days after the funeral service for their teammate drew hundreds of people, including many dozen donning football jerseys. “Since the tragic accident that claimed the life of Josh Mileto, I have been grieving along with everyone else in our terrific community,” Wojciechowski added.

Wojciechowski grew up in Sachem, won Newsday’s Hansen Award in 1985 as Suffolk’s best high school football player and has been a coach in the district for nearly two decades. He has been the head football coach at Sachem East since 2011.

“I wish my student-athletes and the entire Sachem football program the best in the months ahead,” he said.

Sachem East’s first regular-season game is scheduled for Sept. 9 at home against Lindenhurst. Its season opener was pushed back from Sept. 1 so that the team could complete the state-mandated 15 practices prior to its first game.