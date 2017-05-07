High school football combine results at Sachem North High School:

40-yard dash

Eldon Scott, Kings Park, 4.53

Jonathan Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 4.62

Charles Brown, Central Islip, 4.63

Football2017 Blue Chip Prospects football combine

Chris Maser, Ronkonkoma, 4.65

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Brendan McCaffrey, Commack, 4.69

185-pound bench press

Jake Tetlak, Haroborfieds, 33

Drew Fresolo, Greenlawn, 33

High SchoolLI’s football athletes show their stuff at Blue Chip combine

Nick Golde, Floyd, 28

Find scores, schedules and stats

Or

Sam Bergman, Huntington, 28

Matt McNulty, Miller Place, 23

Zachary Ferrari, Newfield, 23

Vertical jump

Scott, Kings Park, 36.5 inches

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 35.1

Alonte Shipp, Wyandanch, 34.7

Sterling J. Fitz-Henley, Brentwood, 34.4

Joseph Musumeci, Central Islip, 33.6

5-10-5-yard shuttle

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Enroy Toney Jr., Amityville, 4.06

Nick Troy, Ward Melville, 4.14

Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 4.19

McCaffrey, Commack, 4.20

Deonte Palmer, Amityville, 4.20

Broad jump

Scott, Kings Park, 9 feet, 7 3/4 inches

Toney Jr., Amityville, 9-6 1/4

Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 9-4

Kenny Reilly, Division, 9-2 1/4

McCaffrey, Commack, 9-1/2

3-cone

Deonte Palmer, Amityville, 6.90

Toney Jr., Amityville, 6.97

Jacen Tuthill, East Hampton, 7.19

Teddy Aponte, West Islip, 7.21

McCaffrey, Commack, 7.22