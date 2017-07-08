Jeremy Ruckert has narrowed his college decision down to four bigtime football schools.

The Lindenhurst tight end, who is one of the nation’s top recruits, said Saturday that he will choose between Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin when he announces his decision on July 17.

“I’ve had these top four schools on my mind,” the incoming senior said. “They all have strong football traditions, but what really sticks out to me is off the field. They’re all highly ranked nationally in education...I like everything about them.”

The 6-5, 210 pound Ruckert is the top tight end prospect in the Class of 2018 according to both Scout.com and 247Sports. He is also listed as one of the Top 300 recruits nationally, regardless of position by ESPN.

Ruckert said he had also considered Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Mississippi, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers and Tennessee.

His Scout.com profile touts his speed, route-running ability and hands, a skillset which could make him matchup problem for opposing defenses at the next level.

The two-time first-team All-Long Island selection caught 57 passes for 794 yards and six touchdowns last fall and won the NFF Receiver Award in Suffolk. He also played defensive end, where he had 50 tackles and six sacks, and made 26-of-30 field goals.