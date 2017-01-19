Newsday’s Gregg Sarra has been named the winner of the New York State High School Football Coaches Association’s Hunter Low Media Award for 2016 as the state’s top high school football reporter.
Sarra, Newsday’s high school sports editor, has been covering local sports for 31 years and was inducted into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
“This is a well deserved honor for a professional writer that shines a bright light on local sports,” said Hans Wiederkehr, the president of the Suffolk County Football Coaches Association. “Gregg’s passion and commitment to all local high school sports is reflected in Newsday’s great coverage. One might think high school coverage would be overshadowed in this big sports market but it’s been quite the opposite.”
Sayville quarterback Jack Coan was named Class A Player of the Year by the association.
Hunter Low, who died in 2008, was a founding member of the NYSHSFCA and its first executive director. He was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.
