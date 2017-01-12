Sayville High School football coach Rob Hoss, who led the Golden Flashes to five Long Island Class III championships in 15 years, has decided to retire.

Hoss, who is a social studies teacher and social studies chairman for the district, will remain in his teaching and administrative positions.

“I thought I’d be buried on the football field and that I’d never leave coaching,” Hoss said. “I have a burning desire for coaching and it hasn’t changed in the past 15 years. The competing, the strategizing, the grind, it was all that defined me. And I don’t love it any less now. I am a coach. It’s why I got into education, to mold and teach young people.”

An emotional Hoss, 43, said his decision to give up coaching was strictly based on family.

“My three children are at the age where I need to be there all the time,” Hoss said. “There is no such thing as a part-time dad. I’ve done a bad job of always putting the Sayville football program ahead of my family. I don’t know how my wife always put up with it. I have no regrets about putting the time that I put into the program. But it’s time.”

Hoss married his wife Suzanne at the Bellport Country Club the same summer (2002) that he was named head football coach at Sayville.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He carved a name for himself in leading the Golden Flashes to 10 title appearances in Suffolk Division III and winning eight championships. His .818 winning percentage ranks second in Suffolk history (to Lou Howard, Amityville, .835). His career record is 130-29 with three undefeated seasons in 2004, 2011 and 2015. This season, led by Newsday’s Hansen Award winning quarterback Jack Coan, Sayville compiled a 10-1 record, losing in the Suffolk Division III final to East Islip, 42-35.

“I don’t have an off button and for 15 years my wife put up with me,” Hoss said. “I can’t shut my brain off. I could never find the perspective and find the balance to coach and have proper family time. I couldn’t stop the planning, the thinking, because the more we won, the more I worked. I couldn’t even enjoy winning anymore because I was so afraid to lose — it just consumed me. I love coaching, but I knew I couldn’t do this anymore.”

Hoss has traveled the country with his 13-year-old daughter Brooke who plays lacrosse. He said his daughter Taylor is 11 and her time is coming on the lacrosse field. But it was something his 8-year-old son Robert said that made him think deeply about his commitment to family.

“I started to game plan at 3:45 in the morning and planned on getting to Robert’s game (football) by the 9 a.m. start in Northport,” he said. “I missed his game and it was the third one that I’d missed. When he came home, I promised to get to the next game and he looked at me and said ‘you promised you were coming and you didn’t. I don’t trust you.’ That’s when I realized it was time.”

Hoss said it was painful in breaking the news to his players.

“It was hard to keep it together,” he said.