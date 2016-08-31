Subscribe
    Lindenhurst's Jeremy Ruckert reacts after recording a sack (Credit: James Escher)

    Lindenhurst's Jeremy Ruckert reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against Connetquot on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015.

    Suffolk football players to watch in 2016

    Updated

    A look at 40 players to watch in Suffolk County high school football for the 2016 season. Ten players were chosen from each of the four conferences. All 40 players are listed here in alphabetical order.

    Greg Amato, Floyd, C, Sr.

    Three-year starter, controls offense line at center
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Three-year starter, controls offense line at center

    Maleik Bonner, Longwood, RB, Sr.

    Swift back to have a larger workload this
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Swift back to have a larger workload this season

    Damien Caffrey, Glenn, DE, Sr.

    Dominant defensive end had 34 tackles, seven sacks
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Dominant defensive end had 34 tackles, seven sacks and an interception.

    Jason Carlock, Babylon, WR/DB, Sr.

    Leader on offense and defense had 24 catches,
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Leader on offense and defense had 24 catches, 319 yards and six touchdowns

    Michael Carneiro, Mount Sinai, RB/DB, Sr.

    Key cornerback also ran for 1,240 yards and
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Key cornerback also ran for 1,240 yards and 11 touchdowns as a halfback

    Drew Cestaro, West Islip, TB/LB, Sr.

    This leader continues rich family tradition of great
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    This leader continues rich family tradition of great Lion tailbacks. And they all wore No. 23.

    Kenny Chavez, Hills East, QB/DB, Sr.

    Three-year standout who headlines Thunderbirds' flexbone offense.
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Three-year standout who headlines Thunderbirds' flexbone offense.

    Jack Coan, Sayville, QB, Sr.

    Coan threw for 2,334 yards and 35 touchdowns
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Coan threw for 2,334 yards and 35 touchdowns last season and was All-Long Island.

    Paul Cooper, Kings Park, QB/DB, Sr.

    Cooper set a school record for passing yardage
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Cooper set a school record for passing yardage (1,581) and had 832 yards rushing.

    Kevin Cutinella, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.

    Ran for 5 touchdowns and had 19 tackles
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Ran for 5 touchdowns and had 19 tackles and an interception

    Luciano DeRenzo, Connetquot, OL/DL, Sr.

    Strong lineman, three-year starter on both sides of
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Strong lineman, three-year starter on both sides of the ball

    Chris Fasano, Sachem North, OL/DL, Sr.

    The Bryant University commit is one of the
    (Credit: Dave Falco)

    The Bryant University commit is one of the top linemen on Long Island

    Alexander Filacouris, Hills West, RB/DB, Sr.

    Colts leader has produced 2,985 career all-purpose yards
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Colts leader has produced 2,985 career all-purpose yards and 37 TDs.

    Joe Filippetti, Miller Place, H/LB, Sr.

    Three-year starter at H-back and linebacker will lead
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Three-year starter at H-back and linebacker will lead a stout defense

    Kyle Fleitman, East Islip, QB/DB, Sr.

    The dual-threat quarterback brings a new dynamic to
    (Credit: James Escher)

    The dual-threat quarterback brings a new dynamic to the East Islip offense.

    Hernan Funes, Brentwood, RB/LB, Sr.

    Averaged 5.3 yards a carry with 60 tackles
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Averaged 5.3 yards a carry with 60 tackles

    Chris Gray, Shoreham-Wading River, RB, Sr. Takes over
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Chris Gray, Shoreham-Wading River, RB, Sr. Takes over as the feature back after 286 yards and three touchdowns last year

    Matt Guercio, Kings Park, OT/DT, Sr.

    Guercio will anchor both lines for the Kingsmen.
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Guercio will anchor both lines for the Kingsmen.

    Latrell Horton, Longwood, RB/LB, Sr.

    Standout linebacker moves to from fullback to tailback
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Standout linebacker moves to from fullback to tailback on offense

    Matt Ilchuk, Bay Shore, QB, Sr.

    Had 856 passing yards with 8 TD to
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Had 856 passing yards with 8 TD to go with 710 rushing yards and 13 TD

    Jason Intermesoli, Sayville, WR/DB, Sr.

    Intermesoli caught 26 passes for 356 yards and
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Intermesoli caught 26 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

    Isaiah Israel, Newfield, RB/LB, Sr.

    Three-year captain for defending L.I. Class II &
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Three-year captain for defending L.I. Class II & Rutgers Trophy champs.

    Avory Johnson, Southampton, TE/DE, Sr.

    Son of former NFL first-round pick will be
    (Credit: Southampton High School)

    Son of former NFL first-round pick will be a dominant force at defensive end and tight end

    Cam Jordan, Hills West, WR/DB, Sr.

    Syracuse commit had 39 catches for 1,080 yards
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Syracuse commit had 39 catches for 1,080 yards with 16 TDs in '15.

    Richie Keuler, Deer Park, OL/DE, Sr.

    Mix of strength and speed; had 50 tackles
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Mix of strength and speed; had 50 tackles (19 for a loss) a year ago.

    Dylan Laube, Westhampton, WR/DB, Jr.

    Laube had over 1,600 yards all-purpose yards and
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Laube had over 1,600 yards all-purpose yards and had 24 touchdowns.

    Tim Mullane, West Islip, OL/DL, Sr.

    Athletic two-way lineman had 38 tackles and six
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Athletic two-way lineman had 38 tackles and six sacks last season.

    Eddie Munoz, Ward Melville, WR/DB, Sr.

    Quick receiver had 9 TD, 41 tackles, three
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Quick receiver had 9 TD, 41 tackles, three interceptions

    Kyle Nunez, East Islip, OL/DL, Sr.

    Nunez is a powerful presence on the lines
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Nunez is a powerful presence on the lines for the Redmen.

    Justin Ottenwalder, Newfield, RB/LB, Sr.

    One of the best backs in Suffolk II
    (Credit: James Escher)

    One of the best backs in Suffolk II because of run and catch abilities.

    Nick Provenzano, Islip, TE/LB, Sr.

    Provenzano made 78 tackles for the Bucs as
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Provenzano made 78 tackles for the Bucs as a junior.

    Jeremy Ruckert, Lindenhurst, TE, Jr.

    Had 60 receptions for 830 yards. Recruited by
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Had 60 receptions for 830 yards. Recruited by top D-I NCAA schools for tight end.

    Colin Smith, Hampton Bays, RB/LB, Sr.

    Returning all-county player will play key role at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Returning all-county player will play key role at fullback and linebacker

    Brandon Sobotker, North Babylon, RB/DB, Sr.

    Powerful running back is also dynamic runner with
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Powerful running back is also dynamic runner with breakaway speed.

    Frankie Stola, Northport, Sr.

    Three-year starter, Stola is an evasive playmaker.
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Three-year starter, Stola is an evasive playmaker.

    Brandon Stiles, Eastport-South Manor, WR/LB

    Had 411 receiving yards and 80 tackles and
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Had 411 receiving yards and 80 tackles and three interceptions.

    Keegan Syron, Greenport, RB/LB, Sr.

    Will be a force on both sides of
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Will be a force on both sides of the ball at tailback and linebacker

    Justin Tavares, East Islip, RB/DB, Jr.

    Tavares ran for 739 yards and averaged 7.7
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Tavares ran for 739 yards and averaged 7.7 yards per carry as a sophomore.

    Ethan Wiederkehr, Shoreham-Wading River, TE/DL, Sr.

    Northwestern commit had 64 tackles and three sacks.
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Northwestern commit had 64 tackles and three sacks.

    Jared Zeigler, North Babylon, QB/CB, Sr.

    Two-way standout is best athlete on talented Bulldogs
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Two-way standout is best athlete on talented Bulldogs team.

