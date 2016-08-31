Suffolk football players to watch in 2016
A look at 40 players to watch in Suffolk County high school football for the 2016 season. Ten players were chosen from each of the four conferences. All 40 players are listed here in alphabetical order.
Greg Amato, Floyd, C, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Three-year starter, controls offense line at center
Maleik Bonner, Longwood, RB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Swift back to have a larger workload this season
Damien Caffrey, Glenn, DE, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Dominant defensive end had 34 tackles, seven sacks and an interception.
Jason Carlock, Babylon, WR/DB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Leader on offense and defense had 24 catches, 319 yards and six touchdowns
Michael Carneiro, Mount Sinai, RB/DB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Key cornerback also ran for 1,240 yards and 11 touchdowns as a halfback
Drew Cestaro, West Islip, TB/LB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
This leader continues rich family tradition of great Lion tailbacks. And they all wore No. 23.
Kenny Chavez, Hills East, QB/DB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Three-year standout who headlines Thunderbirds' flexbone offense.
Jack Coan, Sayville, QB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Coan threw for 2,334 yards and 35 touchdowns last season and was All-Long Island.
Paul Cooper, Kings Park, QB/DB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Cooper set a school record for passing yardage (1,581) and had 832 yards rushing.
Kevin Cutinella, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Ran for 5 touchdowns and had 19 tackles and an interception
Luciano DeRenzo, Connetquot, OL/DL, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Strong lineman, three-year starter on both sides of the ball
Chris Fasano, Sachem North, OL/DL, Sr.(Credit: Dave Falco)
The Bryant University commit is one of the top linemen on Long Island
Alexander Filacouris, Hills West, RB/DB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Colts leader has produced 2,985 career all-purpose yards and 37 TDs.
Joe Filippetti, Miller Place, H/LB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Three-year starter at H-back and linebacker will lead a stout defense
Kyle Fleitman, East Islip, QB/DB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
The dual-threat quarterback brings a new dynamic to the East Islip offense.
Hernan Funes, Brentwood, RB/LB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Averaged 5.3 yards a carry with 60 tackles
Chris Gray, Shoreham-Wading River, RB, Sr. Takes over as the feature back after 286 yards and three touchdowns last year
Matt Guercio, Kings Park, OT/DT, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Guercio will anchor both lines for the Kingsmen.
Latrell Horton, Longwood, RB/LB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Standout linebacker moves to from fullback to tailback on offense
Matt Ilchuk, Bay Shore, QB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Had 856 passing yards with 8 TD to go with 710 rushing yards and 13 TD
Jason Intermesoli, Sayville, WR/DB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Intermesoli caught 26 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns.
Isaiah Israel, Newfield, RB/LB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Three-year captain for defending L.I. Class II & Rutgers Trophy champs.
Avory Johnson, Southampton, TE/DE, Sr.(Credit: Southampton High School)
Son of former NFL first-round pick will be a dominant force at defensive end and tight end
Cam Jordan, Hills West, WR/DB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Syracuse commit had 39 catches for 1,080 yards with 16 TDs in '15.
Richie Keuler, Deer Park, OL/DE, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Mix of strength and speed; had 50 tackles (19 for a loss) a year ago.
Dylan Laube, Westhampton, WR/DB, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
Laube had over 1,600 yards all-purpose yards and had 24 touchdowns.
Tim Mullane, West Islip, OL/DL, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Athletic two-way lineman had 38 tackles and six sacks last season.
Eddie Munoz, Ward Melville, WR/DB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Quick receiver had 9 TD, 41 tackles, three interceptions
Kyle Nunez, East Islip, OL/DL, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Nunez is a powerful presence on the lines for the Redmen.
Justin Ottenwalder, Newfield, RB/LB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
One of the best backs in Suffolk II because of run and catch abilities.
Nick Provenzano, Islip, TE/LB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Provenzano made 78 tackles for the Bucs as a junior.
Jeremy Ruckert, Lindenhurst, TE, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
Had 60 receptions for 830 yards. Recruited by top D-I NCAA schools for tight end.
Colin Smith, Hampton Bays, RB/LB, Sr.(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
Returning all-county player will play key role at fullback and linebacker
Brandon Sobotker, North Babylon, RB/DB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Powerful running back is also dynamic runner with breakaway speed.
Frankie Stola, Northport, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Three-year starter, Stola is an evasive playmaker.
Brandon Stiles, Eastport-South Manor, WR/LB(Credit: James Escher)
Had 411 receiving yards and 80 tackles and three interceptions.
Keegan Syron, Greenport, RB/LB, Sr.(Credit: Daniel De Mato)
Will be a force on both sides of the ball at tailback and linebacker
Justin Tavares, East Islip, RB/DB, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
Tavares ran for 739 yards and averaged 7.7 yards per carry as a sophomore.
Ethan Wiederkehr, Shoreham-Wading River, TE/DL, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Northwestern commit had 64 tackles and three sacks.
Jared Zeigler, North Babylon, QB/CB, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Two-way standout is best athlete on talented Bulldogs team.
