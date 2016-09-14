Top 100 football players on Long Island for 2016

A look at the top Long Island high school football players for the 2016 season, listed in alphabetical order.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
GREG AMATO
Floyd, TE/LB, Sr.
Three-year starter, controls offensive line at center.
(Credit: James Escher)
FRANCESCO ANILE
Locust Valley, QB, Sr.
Studied as a backup for last year's conference champions.
(Credit: Dave Ettinger)
JAMIE ATKINSON
Garden City, WR/DB, Sr.
The hard-hitting defensive back will lead a stingy Trojans defense.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
RYAN AUGHAVIN
North Shore, QB/DB, Sr.
Versatile quarterback who passed for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 866 yards and nine touchdowns in Nassau III.
(Credit: James Escher)
CHARLES BARSELLA
St. Anthony's, MLB, Sr.
Defensive captain who made 103 tackles last season.
(Credit: James Escher)
MALEIK BONNER
Longwood, RB/LB, Sr.
Next up as Longwood's speedy go to running back.
(Credit: William Floyd High School)
MIKE BRADLEY
Floyd, FB/LB, Sr.
Big inside linebacker anchors the Colonials' defense.
(Credit: James Escher)
TYREEK BROMLEY
Long Beach, RB/LB, Sr.
Based on sheer athleticism, Bromley is a stud. Add in his versatility on both offense and defense, and he's one of the conference's top players.
(Credit: James Escher)
SAM BROWN
Long Beach, QB, Sr.
He's an explosive runner behind a big offensive line and looking for a big year.
(Credit: James Escher)
COREY BULL
Roosevelt, LB, Sr.
The running back/defensive back made 21 tackles and six interceptions last year.
(Credit: James Escher)
DAMIEN CAFFREY
Glenn, WR/DE, Sr.
Dominant defensive end had 34 tackles, seven sacks and an interception.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
A.J. CAIN
Seaford, QB, Sr.
Brings experience after leading Seaford to the conference final.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
JORDAN CARLO
Hewlett, RB/DB, Sr.
Gained 810 yards last season and was Hewlett's leading rusher.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
JASON CARLOCK
Babylon, WR/LB, Sr.
Leader on offense and defense had 24 catches, 319 yards and six touchdowns.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
MICHAEL CARNIERO
Mount Sinai, RB/DB, Sr.
Key cornerback also ran for 1,240 yards and 11 touchdowns as a halfback.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
DREW CESTARO
West Islip, HB/LB, Sr.
This leader continues rich family tradition of great Lions tailbacks. His father and two brothers were all tailbacks who wore No. 23 for the Lions.
(Credit: James Escher)
STEVE CHAMBERS
New Hyde Park, WR/DB, Sr.
He's a dangerous wide receiver in space with plenty of speed.
(Credit: James Escher)
KENNY CHAVEZ
Hills East, QB/DB, Sr.
Three-year standout who headlines Thunderbirds' flexbone offense.
(Credit: James Escher)
MATTHEW CHMIL
Chaminade, QB, Sr.
Will run the spread offense for the Flyers.
(Credit: James Escher)
JACK COAN
Sayville, QB, Sr.
Coan threw for 2,334 yards and 35 touchdowns last season and was All-Long Island.
(Credit: Anna Sergeeva)
SEAN COLBERT
Wantagh, MLB, Sr.
A three year starter, he led Wantagh in tackles last year.
(Credit: James Escher)
ADAM COMBS
Roslyn, QB, Sr.
A four-year starter who threw 16 touchdowns last season.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
PAUL COOPER
Kings Park, QB/DB, Sr.
Cooper set a school record for passing yardage (1,581) and had 832 yards rushing.
(Credit: James Escher)
KEVIN CUTINELLA
Shoreham-Wading River, QB/DB, Sr.
Ran for 5 touchdowns and had 19 tackles and an interception.
(Credit: James Escher)
KYLE DALEY
North Shore, OL/DL, Sr.
Leads a strong line with size and plays well on both sides of the ball.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
RAQUELL DAVIS
Floyd, OG/DT, Sr.
Three-year starter with great experience and strength on the line.
(Credit: Baldwin Athletics)
JONATHAN DEBIQUE
Baldwin, RB/LB, Sr.
He made 90 tackles and blocked four extra-points as a junior. He also rushed for 850 yards and 12 TDs.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
ANTHONY DEL NEGRO
Connetquot, WR/LB, Sr.
Had 98 tackles at linebacker. Will be impact player on offense.
(Credit: James Escher)
TYLER DEMEO
Carey, WR/DB, Sr.
An explosive, big-play receiver, DeMeo has the hands and speed to be an integral part of the Seahawks offense.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
LUCIANO DeRENZO
Connetquot, OL/DL, Sr.
Strong lineman, three-year starter on both sides of the ball.
(Credit: Long Island Lutheran High School)
TRISTAN ETIENNE
L.I. Lutheran, RB/SS, Sr.
Rushed for 860 yards, 6 TDs and made 22 tackles on defense as a junior.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
STEPHANE EUGENE
Sewanhaka, WR/DB, Sr.
Speed thrills for the Indians, and Eugene is at the forefront of the attack. His two-way presence will fuel Sewanhaka's possible turnaround.
(Credit: James Escher)
KEVIN EVERSLEY
Farmingdale, RB/DE, Sr.
His primary job was blocking for Jordan McLune last year -- and he excelled at that -- but he also rushed 78 times for 511 yards and seven TDs.
(Credit: Dave Falco)
CHRIS FASANO
Sachem North, OL/DL, Sr.
The Bryant University commit is one of the top linemen on Long Island.
(Credit: James Escher)
ALEXANDER FILACOURIS
Hills West, RB/DB, Sr.
Colts leader has produced 2,985 career all-purpose yards and 37 TDs.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
JOE FILIPPETTI
Miller Place, LB/OL, Sr.
Three-year starter at H-back and linebacker will lead a stout defense.
(Credit: James Escher)
KYLE FLEITMAN
East Islip, QB/DB, Sr.
The dual-threat quarterback brings a new dynamic to the East Islip offense.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
HERNAN FUNES
Brentwood, HB/LB, Sr.
Averaged 5.3 yards a carry with 60 tackles.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
THOMAS GALGANO
Bethpage, QB/LB, Sr.
Will play quarterback after starting at running back last season.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
DYLAN GUARNERI
Cold Spring Harbor, RB/DB, Sr.
Taking over the offense after running for 411 yards and three touchdowns on 95 attempts.
(Credit: James Escher)
MATT GUERCIO
Kings Park, OT/DT, Sr.
Guercio will anchor both lines for the Kingsmen.
(Credit: James Escher)
JOE GRIMM
Kellenberg, QB, Sr.
Passed for 1,200 yards and 9 TDs as a junior.
(Credit: James Escher)
GEORGE HAFNER
Division, WR/DB, Sr.
A three-year starter, he led Division in tackles last year as a safety.
(Credit: James Escher)
ANDREW HANCOCK
St. Anthony's, WR, Sr.
Slot receiver who had four receiving and four rushing TDs in 2015.
(Credit: James Escher)
COREY HILL
Farmingdale, RB/LB, Sr.
A bruising linebacker and blocking back, the Plainedge transfer was instrumental in creating openings during Davien Kuinlan's record-breaking season.
(Credit: James Escher)
COLE HORAN
Floral Park, RB/LB, Sr.
A four year starter who is the strength of the Floral Park spread offense.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
LATRELL HORTON
Longwood, LB/FB, Sr.
Standout linebacker moves from fullback to tailback.
(Credit: James Escher)
JALEN HUNTER
Longwood, TE/LB, Sr.
Strong tight end and linebacker for the Lions.
(Credit: James Escher)
MATT ILCHUK
Bay Shore, QB, DB, Sr.
Had 856 passing yards with 8 TDs to go with 710 rushing yards and 13 TDs.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
PAUL IMPERIALE
East Meadow, TE/LB, Sr.
Imperiale made 60 tackles -- five for loss -- and forced one fumble.
(Credit: James Escher)
JASON INTERMESOLI
Sayville, WR/DB, Sr.
Intermesoli caught 26 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns.
(Credit: James Escher)
ISAIAH ISRAEL
Newfield, RB/LB, Sr.
Three-year captain for defending L.I. Class II & Rutgers Trophy champs.
(Credit: Southampton High School)
AVORY JOHNSON
Southampton, TE/DE, Sr.
Son of former NFL first-round pick will be a dominant force at defensive end and tight end.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
JACK JONES
Bellmore JFK, TE/OLB, Sr.
A defensive captain and fiery leader for the Cougars, Jones excels as a tackler and is aggressive in pursuit.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
CAM JORDAN
Hills West, WR/DB, Sr.
Syracuse commit had 39 catches for 1,080 yards with 16 TDs in 2015.
(Credit: Oceanside High School)
DYLAN JUDD
Oceanside, WR/SS, Jr.
Stepping into a leading role this year, Judd caught 16 passes for 160 yards and five TDs last year. He also made 34 tackles and one interception.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
CHRIS KELLY
Carle Place-Wheatley, QB/S, Sr.
Should build on last year's playoff appearance with a big arm and knowledge of the offense.
(Credit: James Escher)
RICHIE KEULER
Deer Park, OL/DE, Sr.
Mix of strength and speed; had 50 tackles (19 for a loss) a year ago.
(Credit: James Escher)
WILS LAMONGE
North Babylon, OL/DL, Sr.
The anchor of both lines at North Babylon.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
ANTHONY LAROSA
East Meadow, QB/DB, Sr.
LaRosa ran for 490 yards and 11 TDs and completed 23 of 53 passes for 362 yards and six TDs last year while also providing solid defense in the secondary.
(Credit: James Escher)
DYLAN LAUBE
Westhampton, WR/DB, Jr.
Laube had more than 1,600 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns.
(Credit: James Escher)
DAN LORD
St. Anthony's, DL, Sr.
Made 52 tackles and eight sacks in 2015.
(Credit: James Escher)
JORDAN McLUNE
Farmingdale, RB, Sr.
A strong, explosive runner McLune rushed 223 times for 1,985 yards and 35 TDs last year
(Credit: James Escher)
DASHAWN MEADORS
Hempstead, RB/LB, Jr.
As a sophomore, Meadors ran for 898 yards and 14 TDs to help Hempstead improve its win total by four.
(Credit: James Escher)
JOHNNY MILANESI
Northport, OL/DL, Sr.
Strong offensive and defensive lineman is a key to the Tigers' success.
(Credit: James Escher)
CHRIS MIXON
Garden City, RB/DB, Sr.
Mixon will contribute to the secondary at Garden City. Offensively, Mixon is a speedy running back with good vision.
(Credit: James Escher)
JIMMY MORRELL
Bellport, QB/DB, Sr.
Speedy quarterback who will direct a very experienced offense.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
TIM MULLANE
West Islip, OT/DT, Sr.
Athletic two-way lineman had 38 tackles and six sacks last season.
(Credit: James Escher)
EDDIE MUNOZ
Ward Melville, WR/DB, Sr.
Quick receiver had 9 TDs, 41 tackles, three interceptions.
(Credit: James Escher)
KYLE NUNEZ
East Islip, OL/DL, Sr.
Nunez is a powerful presence on the lines for the Redmen.
GAVIN OLSEN
Manhasset, OL/DL, Sr.
By far the conference's most imposing player, the Harvard-bound lineman is a force on both lines.
(Credit: James Escher)
RYAN O'SHEA
MacArthur, OL/DL, Sr.
A returning member of Newsday's All-Long Island first team, O'Shea will be a stalwart on the offensive line for a competitive MacArthur team.
(Credit: James Escher)
JUSTIN OTTENWALDER
Newfield, RB/LB, Sr.
One of the best backs in Suffolk II because of run and catch abilities.
(Credit: Anna Sergeeva)
NICK PARIS
Lynbrook, RB/SS, Sr.
A three-year starter, he made 55 tackles in seven games last season.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
NICK PROVENZANO
Islip, TE/LB, Sr.
Provenzano made 78 tackles for the Bucs as a junior.
(Credit: James Escher)
JOSEPH RANDAZZO
Carey, OL/DL/TE, Sr.
A lineman who can split out wide and catch passes? Randazzo has surprisingly good hands and will be heavily utilized in the offense.
(Credit: James Escher)
JOHNNY REYES
Valley Stream South, RB/LB, Sr.
He rushed for 320 yards on 41 attempts as a junior.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
DANNY ROELL
Seaford, DB/RB, Sr.
Fourth on Long Island in rushing yards with 1,953 and fifth in touchdowns with 28.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
TOMMY ROGERS
East Rockaway, QB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
He moves from tight end to quarterback as a senior.
(Credit: James Escher)
COREY ROSENBLOOM
Clarke, RB, Sr.
Constant running threat moving from quarterback. Rushed for 500 yards and 12 touchdowns.
(Credit: James Escher)
JEREMY RUCKERT
Lindenhurst, WR/LB, Jr.
Had 60 receptions for 830 yards. Recruited by top SEC schools for tight end.
(Credit: James Escher)
AARON RUTHMAN
Elmont, QB, Sr.
A big arm and high football IQ put Ruthman in position to break more of Elmont's single-season passing records this fall.
(Credit: James Escher)
JOHN SAPANARO
Eastport-South Manor, OL/DL, Sr.
The key to the offensive front for Eastport.
(Credit: Newsday / Ari Kramer)
MAGIN SARAVIA
Uniondale, OL/DL, Sr.
Quick with excellent footwork, Saravia is a four-year starter and the only two-way lineman at Uniondale this year.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
MIKE SCIBELLI
Oceanside, OL/DL, Jr.
Despite being a sophomore, Scibelli started all 11 games for Oceanside during a run to the 2015 Nassau County championship game.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
CHRISTIAN SKORKA
Syosset, WR/DB, Sr.
Taking over as Syosset's top target this year, Skorka caught 21 passes for 351 yards and six TDs last year.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
COLIN SMITH
Hampton Bays, FB/LB, Sr.
Returning all-county player will play a key role at fullback and linebacker.
(Credit: James Escher)
BRANDON SOBOTKER
North Babylon, RB/DB, Sr.
Powerful running back is also a dynamic runner with breakaway speed.
(Credit: James Escher)
BRANDON STILES
Eastport-South Manor, WR/LB
Had 411 receiving yards and 80 tackles and three interceptions.
(Credit: James Escher)
FRANKIE STOLA
Northport, HB/SS, Sr.
Three-year starter, Stola is an evasive playmaker.
(Credit: Long Island Lutheran)
MESSIAH SWINSON
Long Island Lutheran, TE/DE, Jr.
At 6-7, 225, he is drawing major interest from D-I schools. His father, Corey, played in the NFL with the Rams.
(Credit: James Escher)
JUSTIN TAVARES
East Islip, RB/DB, Jr.
Tavares ran for 739 yards, 7.7 yards per carry as a sophomore.
(Credit: James Escher)
UMARI TAYLOR
Holy Trinity, RB/DB, Sr.
Rushed for 572 yards and 9 TDs in his junior season.
(Credit: Kito Lockwood)
MAURICE TEACHEY JR.
Malverne, WR/QB/FS, Sr.
Ran for 852 yards and nine touchdowns. Passed for 362 yards and four touchdowns.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
JAMES TIERNEY
East Rockaway, RB/LB, Sr.
Scored seven rushing touchdowns and had 41 tackles at linebacker.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
RASHAD TUCKER
Freeport, QB/DB, Sr.
Tucker is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in Nassau I. His vision, creativity and elusiveness make him a dangerous runner.
(Credit: James Escher)
ETHAN WIEDERKEHR
Shoreham-Wading River, DL/OL, Sr.
Northwestern commit had 64 tackles and three sacks.
(Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)
JAHRED WRAY
Freeport, RB/DB, Sr.
A two-year starter, Wray is quick in the backfield and pesky in the secondary.
(Credit: James Escher)
JACOB WOODS
St. John the Baptist OL/DL, Sr.
Strong left tackle will anchor an experienced offensive line.
(Credit: James Escher)
JARED ZEIGLER
North Babylon, QB/CB, Sr.
Two-way standout is the best athlete on a talented Bulldogs team.
