Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 80° Log in Log out
Sections

    FootballSportsHigh School

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Shoreham-Wading River defensive end Ethan Wiederkehr drives through (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Shoreham-Wading River defensive end Ethan Wiederkehr drives through the blockers to put pressure on the quarterback in the second quarter of the Suffolk Division IV season-opener against Mercy on Sept. 4, 2015. Shoreham won, 35-0.

    Top 100 football players on Long Island for 2016

    Updated
    By   gregg.sarra@newsday.com

    A look at the top Long Island high school football players for the 2016 season, listed in alphabetical order.

    GREG AMATO Floyd, TE/LB, Sr. Three-year starter, controls
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    GREG AMATO
    Floyd, TE/LB, Sr.
    Three-year starter, controls offensive line at center.

    FRANCESCO ANILE Locust Valley, QB, Sr. Studied as
    (Credit: James Escher)

    FRANCESCO ANILE
    Locust Valley, QB, Sr.
    Studied as a backup for last year's conference champions.

    JAMIE ATKINSON Garden City, WR/DB, Sr. The hard-hitting
    (Credit: Dave Ettinger)

    JAMIE ATKINSON
    Garden City, WR/DB, Sr.
    The hard-hitting defensive back will lead a stingy Trojans defense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    RYAN AUGHAVIN North Shore, QB/DB, Sr. Versatile quarterback
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    RYAN AUGHAVIN
    North Shore, QB/DB, Sr.
    Versatile quarterback who passed for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 866 yards and nine touchdowns in Nassau III.

    CHARLES BARSELLA St. Anthony's, MLB, Sr. Defensive captain
    (Credit: James Escher)

    CHARLES BARSELLA
    St. Anthony's, MLB, Sr.
    Defensive captain who made 103 tackles last season.

    MALEIK BONNER Longwood, RB/LB, Sr. Next up as
    (Credit: James Escher)

    MALEIK BONNER
    Longwood, RB/LB, Sr.
    Next up as Longwood's speedy go to running back.

    MIKE BRADLEY Floyd, FB/LB, Sr. Big inside linebacker
    (Credit: William Floyd High School)

    MIKE BRADLEY
    Floyd, FB/LB, Sr.
    Big inside linebacker anchors the Colonials' defense.

    TYREEK BROMLEY Long Beach, RB/LB, Sr. Based on
    (Credit: James Escher)

    TYREEK BROMLEY
    Long Beach, RB/LB, Sr.
    Based on sheer athleticism, Bromley is a stud. Add in his versatility on both offense and defense, and he's one of the conference's top players.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    SAM BROWN Long Beach, QB, Sr. He's an
    (Credit: James Escher)

    SAM BROWN
    Long Beach, QB, Sr.
    He's an explosive runner behind a big offensive line and looking for a big year.

    COREY BULL Roosevelt, LB, Sr. The running back/defensive
    (Credit: James Escher)

    COREY BULL
    Roosevelt, LB, Sr.
    The running back/defensive back made 21 tackles and six interceptions last year.

    DAMIEN CAFFREY Glenn, WR/DE, Sr. Dominant defensive end
    (Credit: James Escher)

    DAMIEN CAFFREY
    Glenn, WR/DE, Sr.
    Dominant defensive end had 34 tackles, seven sacks and an interception.

    A.J. CAIN Seaford, QB, Sr. Brings experience after
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    A.J. CAIN
    Seaford, QB, Sr.
    Brings experience after leading Seaford to the conference final.

    JORDAN CARLO Hewlett, RB/DB, Sr. Gained 810 yards
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    JORDAN CARLO
    Hewlett, RB/DB, Sr.
    Gained 810 yards last season and was Hewlett's leading rusher.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    JASON CARLOCK Babylon, WR/LB, Sr. Leader on offense
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    JASON CARLOCK
    Babylon, WR/LB, Sr.
    Leader on offense and defense had 24 catches, 319 yards and six touchdowns.

    MICHAEL CARNIERO Mount Sinai, RB/DB, Sr. Key cornerback
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    MICHAEL CARNIERO
    Mount Sinai, RB/DB, Sr.
    Key cornerback also ran for 1,240 yards and 11 touchdowns as a halfback.

    DREW CESTARO West Islip, HB/LB, Sr. This leader
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    DREW CESTARO
    West Islip, HB/LB, Sr.
    This leader continues rich family tradition of great Lions tailbacks. His father and two brothers were all tailbacks who wore No. 23 for the Lions.

    STEVE CHAMBERS New Hyde Park, WR/DB, Sr. He's
    (Credit: James Escher)

    STEVE CHAMBERS
    New Hyde Park, WR/DB, Sr.
    He's a dangerous wide receiver in space with plenty of speed.

    KENNY CHAVEZ Hills East, QB/DB, Sr. Three-year standout
    (Credit: James Escher)

    KENNY CHAVEZ
    Hills East, QB/DB, Sr.
    Three-year standout who headlines Thunderbirds' flexbone offense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    MATTHEW CHMIL Chaminade, QB, Sr. Will run the
    (Credit: James Escher)

    MATTHEW CHMIL
    Chaminade, QB, Sr.
    Will run the spread offense for the Flyers.

    JACK COAN Sayville, QB, Sr. Coan threw for
    (Credit: James Escher)

    JACK COAN
    Sayville, QB, Sr.
    Coan threw for 2,334 yards and 35 touchdowns last season and was All-Long Island.

    SEAN COLBERT Wantagh, MLB, Sr. A three year
    (Credit: Anna Sergeeva)

    SEAN COLBERT
    Wantagh, MLB, Sr.
    A three year starter, he led Wantagh in tackles last year.

    ADAM COMBS Roslyn, QB, Sr. A four-year starter
    (Credit: James Escher)

    ADAM COMBS
    Roslyn, QB, Sr.
    A four-year starter who threw 16 touchdowns last season.

    PAUL COOPER Kings Park, QB/DB, Sr. Cooper set
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    PAUL COOPER
    Kings Park, QB/DB, Sr.
    Cooper set a school record for passing yardage (1,581) and had 832 yards rushing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    KEVIN CUTINELLA Shoreham-Wading River, QB/DB, Sr. Ran for
    (Credit: James Escher)

    KEVIN CUTINELLA
    Shoreham-Wading River, QB/DB, Sr.
    Ran for 5 touchdowns and had 19 tackles and an interception.

    KYLE DALEY North Shore, OL/DL, Sr. Leads a
    (Credit: James Escher)

    KYLE DALEY
    North Shore, OL/DL, Sr.
    Leads a strong line with size and plays well on both sides of the ball.

    RAQUELL DAVIS Floyd, OG/DT, Sr. Three-year starter with
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    RAQUELL DAVIS
    Floyd, OG/DT, Sr.
    Three-year starter with great experience and strength on the line.

    JONATHAN DEBIQUE Baldwin, RB/LB, Sr. He made 90
    (Credit: Baldwin Athletics)

    JONATHAN DEBIQUE
    Baldwin, RB/LB, Sr.
    He made 90 tackles and blocked four extra-points as a junior. He also rushed for 850 yards and 12 TDs.

    ANTHONY DEL NEGRO Connetquot, WR/LB, Sr. Had 98
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    ANTHONY DEL NEGRO
    Connetquot, WR/LB, Sr.
    Had 98 tackles at linebacker. Will be impact player on offense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    TYLER DEMEO Carey, WR/DB, Sr. An explosive, big-play
    (Credit: James Escher)

    TYLER DEMEO
    Carey, WR/DB, Sr.
    An explosive, big-play receiver, DeMeo has the hands and speed to be an integral part of the Seahawks offense.

    LUCIANO DeRENZO Connetquot, OL/DL, Sr. Strong lineman, three-year
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    LUCIANO DeRENZO
    Connetquot, OL/DL, Sr.
    Strong lineman, three-year starter on both sides of the ball.

    TRISTAN ETIENNE L.I. Lutheran, RB/SS, Sr. Rushed for
    (Credit: Long Island Lutheran High School)

    TRISTAN ETIENNE
    L.I. Lutheran, RB/SS, Sr.
    Rushed for 860 yards, 6 TDs and made 22 tackles on defense as a junior.

    STEPHANE EUGENE Sewanhaka, WR/DB, Sr. Speed thrills for
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    STEPHANE EUGENE
    Sewanhaka, WR/DB, Sr.
    Speed thrills for the Indians, and Eugene is at the forefront of the attack. His two-way presence will fuel Sewanhaka's possible turnaround.

    KEVIN EVERSLEY Farmingdale, RB/DE, Sr. His primary job
    (Credit: James Escher)

    KEVIN EVERSLEY
    Farmingdale, RB/DE, Sr.
    His primary job was blocking for Jordan McLune last year -- and he excelled at that -- but he also rushed 78 times for 511 yards and seven TDs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    CHRIS FASANO Sachem North, OL/DL, Sr. The Bryant
    (Credit: Dave Falco)

    CHRIS FASANO
    Sachem North, OL/DL, Sr.
    The Bryant University commit is one of the top linemen on Long Island.

    ALEXANDER FILACOURIS Hills West, RB/DB, Sr. Colts leader
    (Credit: James Escher)

    ALEXANDER FILACOURIS
    Hills West, RB/DB, Sr.
    Colts leader has produced 2,985 career all-purpose yards and 37 TDs.

    JOE FILIPPETTI Miller Place, LB/OL, Sr. Three-year starter
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    JOE FILIPPETTI
    Miller Place, LB/OL, Sr.
    Three-year starter at H-back and linebacker will lead a stout defense.

    KYLE FLEITMAN East Islip, QB/DB, Sr. The dual-threat
    (Credit: James Escher)

    KYLE FLEITMAN
    East Islip, QB/DB, Sr.
    The dual-threat quarterback brings a new dynamic to the East Islip offense.

    HERNAN FUNES Brentwood, HB/LB, Sr. Averaged 5.3 yards
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    HERNAN FUNES
    Brentwood, HB/LB, Sr.
    Averaged 5.3 yards a carry with 60 tackles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    THOMAS GALGANO Bethpage, QB/LB, Sr. Will play quarterback
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    THOMAS GALGANO
    Bethpage, QB/LB, Sr.
    Will play quarterback after starting at running back last season.

    DYLAN GUARNERI Cold Spring Harbor, RB/DB, Sr. Taking
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    DYLAN GUARNERI
    Cold Spring Harbor, RB/DB, Sr.
    Taking over the offense after running for 411 yards and three touchdowns on 95 attempts.

    MATT GUERCIO Kings Park, OT/DT, Sr. Guercio will
    (Credit: James Escher)

    MATT GUERCIO
    Kings Park, OT/DT, Sr.
    Guercio will anchor both lines for the Kingsmen.

    JOE GRIMM Kellenberg, QB, Sr. Passed for 1,200
    (Credit: James Escher)

    JOE GRIMM
    Kellenberg, QB, Sr.
    Passed for 1,200 yards and 9 TDs as a junior.

    GEORGE HAFNER Division, WR/DB, Sr. A three-year starter,
    (Credit: James Escher)

    GEORGE HAFNER
    Division, WR/DB, Sr.
    A three-year starter, he led Division in tackles last year as a safety.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    ANDREW HANCOCK St. Anthony's, WR, Sr. Slot receiver
    (Credit: James Escher)

    ANDREW HANCOCK
    St. Anthony's, WR, Sr.
    Slot receiver who had four receiving and four rushing TDs in 2015.

    COREY HILL Farmingdale, RB/LB, Sr. A bruising linebacker
    (Credit: James Escher)

    COREY HILL
    Farmingdale, RB/LB, Sr.
    A bruising linebacker and blocking back, the Plainedge transfer was instrumental in creating openings during Davien Kuinlan's record-breaking season.

    COLE HORAN Floral Park, RB/LB, Sr. A four
    (Credit: James Escher)

    COLE HORAN
    Floral Park, RB/LB, Sr.
    A four year starter who is the strength of the Floral Park spread offense.

    LATRELL HORTON Longwood, LB/FB, Sr. Standout linebacker moves
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    LATRELL HORTON
    Longwood, LB/FB, Sr.
    Standout linebacker moves from fullback to tailback.

    JALEN HUNTER Longwood, TE/LB, Sr. Strong tight end
    (Credit: James Escher)

    JALEN HUNTER
    Longwood, TE/LB, Sr.
    Strong tight end and linebacker for the Lions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    MATT ILCHUK Bay Shore, QB, DB, Sr. Had
    (Credit: James Escher)

    MATT ILCHUK
    Bay Shore, QB, DB, Sr.
    Had 856 passing yards with 8 TDs to go with 710 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

    PAUL IMPERIALE East Meadow, TE/LB, Sr. Imperiale made
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    PAUL IMPERIALE
    East Meadow, TE/LB, Sr.
    Imperiale made 60 tackles -- five for loss -- and forced one fumble.

    Show More

    Newsday’s high school sports newsletter

    Receive Long Island high school sports stories, scores, photos and videos about in our weekly newsletter.

    sign up

    Related Media

    Tyler McElhinney of Jericho makes a save during Top 50 Long Island boys soccer players to watch Massapequa's Hope Breslin (11) reacts to her goal Top 50 LI girls soccer players to watch Calhoun boys volleyball player Gursaif Singh during game Top 25 boys volleyball players for 2016

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.