Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 41° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Girls BasketballSportsHigh School

    Brentwood vs. Sachem North

    Brentwood's Ty Zhea Hawkins (13) brings the ball
    Caption

    Brentwood's Ty Zhea Hawkins (13) brings the ball up the court in the first quarter during Suffolk High School Girls Basketball game between Sachem North and Brentwood on Wednesday,Jan 4, 2017 at Sachem North High School. (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    1 of 12

    More Photos

    Northport vs. Half Hollow Hills East boys basketball Bay Shore vs. Elmont boys basketball Harborfields vs. Brentwood boys basketball St. John the Baptist vs. Wantagh Valley Stream North vs. Glen Cove Ward Melville vs. St. Anthony's boys hoops Top 50 boys basketball players for 2016-17 South Side vs. VSN boys basketball
    Upload Photo

    January 4, 2017 8:54 PM

    Brentwood beat Sachem North, 68-40, in a Suffolk girls basketball game Wednesday.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.