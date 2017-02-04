HIGHLIGHTS Records 300th win for ESM in girls basketball

Amassed 306 victories in softball

When Steve Giacolone reminisces about his past 30 years coaching high school sports, he can regale you with stories of specific players, teams and moments.

He appreciates the value of the high points and the low points, and he remembers what he learned from the minutiae of each situation. Perhaps that’s a reason why he now stands alone in the Long Island coaching record books.

After his Eastport-South Manor girls basketball team defeated visiting East Islip, 46-29, on Thursday, Giacolone became the first coach in Long Island history to amass 300 or more wins in two sports, according to Newsday records. He won 306 games coaching softball.

“It’s very difficult to put into perspective,” said Giacolone, who was presented with a basketball emblazoned with “300” and the names of the girls on his current team in a postgame ceremony. “It’s almost numbing. Honestly, when I think about the years, I go back to my wife. In order to endure all these seasons in all different sports, you have to have the support.”

The win also clinched a playoff berth in Suffolk IV, meaning Giacolone’s ESM basketball teams have made the playoffs in 20 of his 27 years since he started in 1990.

“He’s just a great coach,” said sophomore Casey Travers, who had 19 points in the win. “He’s good at getting us motivated and when we get down on ourselves, he encourages us.”

Giacolone, the Dean of Students at ESM, graduated from Brentwood High School in 1980 and studied accounting at Hofstra before working in business. But when the company he worked for was bought out, he switched careers and became a teacher and coach.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

He was a substitute teacher in Brentwood in 1984 and coached softball there from 1987-1995. He coached softball from 1996-2010, with the exception of 2006, at ESM. His softball teams at ESM won four county titles and two Long Island Championships.

But 2010 was his last season at the helm because his daughter, Samantha, had played varsity lacrosse as a seventh grader that year. Giacolone stopped coaching so he could watch her from the stands.

That didn’t last long.

“We talked about him being involved with coaching our goalies and defense because basketball defense is somewhat similar to lacrosse,” said ESM girls lacrosse coach Becky Thorn. “He won a Long Island Championship in softball and then came and helped us win a state title in lacrosse.”

And Giacolone said that’s his favorite coaching memory. Out of all the wins credited to his name, Giacolone fondly recalls the state title he captured in 2015 as an assistant.

His daughter, now a goalie at Notre Dame, was a senior at the time. Winning a state crown with her is something he’ll never forget.

“It was an amazing thrill and knowing the state championship was her last game made it even better,” he said. “They’d always been on the cusp. Watching them progress and win a state title and then walking off the field together with my daughter was fulfilling.”

Giacolone stopped coaching girls lacrosse after that game and now focuses solely on his girls basketball team. ESM isn’t necessarily known as a basketball powerhouse, but Giacolone has become an expert at getting the most from his athletes.

“To do what he’s done for so long, the inner drive is incredible,” said ESM athletic director Bill Madsen, who also coached softball with Giacolone at Brentwood in 1995. “I think he just enjoys the process. He never talks about beating teams or winning championships. He always talks about the process of getting better.”

And he still enjoys the process. Giacolone still plans on coaching girls basketball and has hopes of leading his young team through the rigorous Suffolk AA playoffs.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A man already filled with stories will surely have more to tell.