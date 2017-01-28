Someone had to step up with Massapequa’s leading scorer sidelined, so junior Helena Salmon took it upon herself to keep the Chiefs rolling.

The guard had 27 points — including each of Massapequa’s first 17 — to lead Massapequa to a 47-44 overtime win against host Farmingdale in a Nassau AA-I girls basketball game ON Saturday, providing the punch usually given by freshman Gabriella Heimbauer.

Heimbauer, a freshman forward averaging 14.2 points per game this season, sprained her ankle against Freeport on Jan. 20, coach Billy Herr said. So Herr abandoned an inside-outside gameplan for a more guard-oriented attack, and it worked for Massapequa (8-1).

“I just figured someone had to step up and fill that void,” said Salmon, who made six of eight attempts from three and bested her previous season-high of 16 points. “I guess I was feeling it today.”

Her clutch three with 2:52 remaining in the third quarter tied the game at 28. She made two free throws at the end of the quarter, giving the Chiefs a 32-28 lead entering the fourth.

But Farmingdale’s Aisha Smikle, who sat most of the third quarter in foul trouble, re-entered play at the beginning of the fourth and immediately made her presence felt.

She started the quarter with a runner in the lane and then another layup on Farmingdale’s next possession, tying the game at 32. Down four again at 40-36 with 3:18 remaining after Morgan Camarda’s jumper, Smikle again hit back-to-back layups to send the game to overtime.

Smikle had 23 points for Farmingdale (3-4). The matchup of Camarda and Smikle at point guard was a highlight of what was a fast-paced game.

“If she pushes me harder, I have to go harder back,” Camarda said after recalling a meeting between the two players last season.

Fittingly, it was Salmon who kickstarted the offense in overtime, draining a corner three less than a minute into the period. Sam Huebner was fouled in the act and split a pair of free throws on Farmingdale’s next possession, trimming the Chiefs’ lead to 43-41.

Camarda, who played physically in the second half on defense, was fouled driving to the basket with 1:27 remaining, and she made both attempts from the line, effectively sealing the win.

“Today we tried to speed it up with fastbreaks and shoot a lot of jump shots,” Salmon said. “With [Heimbauer], we slow it down and look in the post with the inside-outside game.”

It helps having a player like Salmon who is capable of stepping up when her number’s called.