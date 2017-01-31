Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 29° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Girls BasketballSportsHigh School

    Huntington vs. Copiague

    Huntington's Anna Gulizio (13) puts one up while
    Caption

    Huntington's Anna Gulizio (13) puts one up while being covered by Copiague's Faith McCombs (21) in the second quarter during the Suffolk High School girls basketball game between Copiague and Huntington on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2017 at Copiague High School. (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    1 of 13

    More Photos

    Plainedge vs. Lynbrook girls basketball Glen Cove vs. Floral Park boys basketball Massapequa vs. Farmingdale girls basketball Babylon vs. Center Moriches boys basketball Roosevelt vs. South Side boys basketball Half Hollow Hills West vs. Kings Park boys basketball Half Hollow Hills West vs. Kings Park girls basketball Sayville vs. Harborfields boys basketball
    Upload Photo

    January 31, 2017 8:45 PM

    Copiague hosts Huntington in a Suffolk girls basketball game Tuesday.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE