Kellenberg vs. Our Lady of Mercy
Kellenberg defeated host Our Lady of Mercy, 48-47, in a CHSAA girls basketball match on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Clare Calabro #10 of Kellenberg, left, draws a foul during the first half of a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. She drained a long-range three-pointer at the end of the fourth quarter to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win.
Kellenberg varsity girls basketball teammates hoist Clare Calabro #10, top, into the air after she hit a long-range three-pointer to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win over host Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a CHSAA league game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Lauren Hammersley #22 of Our Lady of Mercy Academy looks for an open shot during a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against Kellenberg at Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Jessie Brower #22 of Kellenberg, center, drives to the net during a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Kellenberg won by a score of 48-47.
Eileen Calabro hugs her daughter Clare Calabro of Kellenberg after she hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win over host Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a CHSAA league game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Morgan Staab #25 of Kellenberg grabs a rebound during the first half of a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Kellenberg won by a score of 48-47.
Clare Calabro #10, right, celebrates with teammate #24 Anita Mikowski after Calabro drained a long-range three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win over host Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a CHSAA varsity girls basketball league game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.
Morgan Staab #25 of Kellenberg drives to the net during the first half of a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Kellenberg won by a score of 48-47.
Clare Calabro #10 of Kellenberg squares to the hoop during the first half of a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. She drained a long-range three-pointer at the end of the fourth quarter to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win.
