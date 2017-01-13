Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 32° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Girls BasketballSportsHigh School

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Eileen Calabro hugs her daughter Clare Calabro of (Credit: James Escher)

    Eileen Calabro hugs her daughter Clare Calabro of Kellenberg after she hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win over host Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a CHSAA league game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Kellenberg vs. Our Lady of Mercy

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Kellenberg defeated host Our Lady of Mercy, 48-47, in a CHSAA girls basketball match on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Clare Calabro #10 of Kellenberg, left, draws a
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Clare Calabro #10 of Kellenberg, left, draws a foul during the first half of a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. She drained a long-range three-pointer at the end of the fourth quarter to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win.

    Kellenberg varsity girls basketball teammates hoist Clare Calabro
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Kellenberg varsity girls basketball teammates hoist Clare Calabro #10, top, into the air after she hit a long-range three-pointer to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win over host Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a CHSAA league game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Lauren Hammersley #22 of Our Lady of Mercy
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Lauren Hammersley #22 of Our Lady of Mercy Academy looks for an open shot during a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against Kellenberg at Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Jessie Brower #22 of Kellenberg, center, drives to
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Jessie Brower #22 of Kellenberg, center, drives to the net during a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Kellenberg won by a score of 48-47.

    Eileen Calabro hugs her daughter Clare Calabro of
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Eileen Calabro hugs her daughter Clare Calabro of Kellenberg after she hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win over host Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a CHSAA league game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Morgan Staab #25 of Kellenberg grabs a rebound
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Morgan Staab #25 of Kellenberg grabs a rebound during the first half of a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Kellenberg won by a score of 48-47.

    Clare Calabro #10, right, celebrates with teammate #24
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Clare Calabro #10, right, celebrates with teammate #24 Anita Mikowski after Calabro drained a long-range three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win over host Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a CHSAA varsity girls basketball league game on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

    Morgan Staab #25 of Kellenberg drives to the
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Morgan Staab #25 of Kellenberg drives to the net during the first half of a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Kellenberg won by a score of 48-47.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Clare Calabro #10 of Kellenberg squares to the
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Clare Calabro #10 of Kellenberg squares to the hoop during the first half of a CHSAA varsity girls basketball game against host Our Lady of Mercy Academy on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. She drained a long-range three-pointer at the end of the fourth quarter to lift the Lady Firebirds to a dramatic 48-47 win.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    Clare Calabro #10, right, celebrates with teammate #24 Calabro’s three at buzzer wins it for Kellenberg

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.