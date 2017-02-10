When Lynbrook’s Kerrin Montgomery grabbed her 1,000th rebound last Friday, she knew that another milestone — her 1,000th point — was just around the corner.

By Friday night, she was just 16 points away as the Owls played at Glen Cove. But the time it took to get over the hump seemed to be drawn out.

And when the moment did come, with 6:09 left on an innocuous free throw, she wasn’t aware of it and there was little fanfare. It was just as well for Montgomery because there was a game to play and a title to earn.

The Owls held off Glen Cove, 69-60, to close their Nassau A-III regular season with a share of first place. Montgomery finished with 21 points, including 14 in the first half. Though it took until the fourth quarter to get the 16 needed for 1,000, her points were a secondary consideration.

“It just gets too confusing,” she said of keeping track. “I found out right now. Somebody just mentioned it.”

Lynbrook's Kerrin Montgomery, center, drives to the hoop defended by Glen Cove's Grace Brady, left, and Trinity Hudson, right, during their game at Glen Cove High School Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Montgomery scored her 1,000th point during the game. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan Lynbrook's Kerrin Montgomery, center, drives to the hoop defended by Glen Cove's Grace Brady, left, and Trinity Hudson, right, during their game at Glen Cove High School Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Montgomery scored her 1,000th point during the game. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

As the second half unfolded, a 15-point lead quickly became unsafe when Glen Cove (10-5, 9-3) crept back with a 10-0 run early in the third. But in the fourth, Montgomery did what worked early — she brought the ball inside and got to the foul line. She made five free throws in a two-minute span to give the Owls (11-8, 9-3) another cushion.

After the 5-10 SUNY Geneseo-bound player got her 1,000th rebound last Friday against Floral Park, she said her focus has always been rebounds over points. She had 24 rebounds Friday and it turned out that the anonymity of her points in the midst of an important game fit her style.

“She wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” coach Stephen LoCicero said. “That’s who she is as a person.”

Teammate Sophia LoCicero, a potent scorer in her own right, had 30 points and made four three-point shots in a 1:20 span of the second quarter.

“I work off my teammates’ energy and when I get one, they fuel me to keep getting more so that all came from my team,” she said.

LoCicero added that she appreciated learning from Montgomery, who showed her versatility with a pair of threes. But still, to her, it was the victory — and seeing her teammates celebrating its share of first place along with Glen Cove and Plainedge — that mattered most.

“It means so much more,” Montgomery said.

Glen Cove’s Destiny Howell and Trinity Hudson had 14 points each.