HIGHLIGHTS Harris wins it after Colts go length of court in final seconds

Hills West overcomes 26-point first-half deficit

It was the play in the playbook saved for emergencies, the one rarely called because of its high level of difficulty. With 6.8 seconds left in overtime and the score tied, Half Hollow Hills West needed to travel the length of the court.

Kayla Robertson inbounded the ball with Tori Harris and Channiah Baker stationed at the free-throw line. Sam Hinke broke from halfcourt to receive the pass as Baker picked both defenders at the line, sending Harris flying upcourt.

Hinke found Harris, who dribbled and was fouled attempting a layup with 1.6 seconds left. She sank both free throws, leading the Colts to a thrilling 90-88 comeback victory over host Kings Park in Suffolk IV Thursday night.

“I knew it would work because it was drawn up well and everybody understood it in the huddle,” said the 6-1 Harris, who filled the stat sheet with 42 points, 28 rebounds, four blocks and three steals. “Then we executed it really well.”

Not everyone was as confident. “To be honest, I was nervous taking the ball out,” said Robertson, whose relentless pressure defense helped the Colts overcome a 53-34 halftime deficit.

Coach Bryan Dugan said he couldn’t find the right defense to combat the potent first-half offense of Kings Park (8-2). The Kingsmen had 10 threes by halftime, building a 26-point lead over Hills West (6-3).

So in the second half, Dugan abandoned traditional defensive sets in favor of swarming, full-court pressure that forced the Kingsmen into a more erratic offense. It was something of a shot in the dark. But down 19 entering the third quarter, the Colts needed to take risks. Like the inbounds play, it worked.

“We had to win quarter by quarter,” said Robertson, who had 11 points. “We had to slowly chip away at their lead.”

Hills West trailed 63-40 before a 14-0 run breathed life into the team and the visiting crowd. Kings Park closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by three of Tiffany Slicklein’s 34 points, but the run showed the Colts weren’t finished.

The Colts’ largest fourth-quarter deficit was 14 with four minutes left. Harris nailed a jumper, then hit a layup before Hinke made a jumper near the free-throw line. Harris finished another, cutting the deficit to 75-69.

A three from Taylor Slicklein, who had 17 points, with 1:55 remaining was Kings Park’s final basket of regulation. Baker’s three with 30.5 seconds left capped a 9-0 run and sent the game to overtime.

Then, after watching the teams trade baskets in OT, Dugan made the call to take another risk.

“We practiced that play probably one time,” Harris said.

As difficult as it was, it worked.