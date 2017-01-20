All Lauren Hansen needs is an inch to make a defense pay.

Ward Melville’s sophomore sharpshooter isn’t just a threat from the corner. Her ballhandling and quick release allow her to shoot off the dribble, in transition and with a hand in her face from anywhere behind the three-point line.

She showed the ability to do all three in Friday night’s 66-54 win over host Sachem East in a Suffolk I girls basketball, hitting five of 13 three-pointers and scoring a game-high 23 points.

“That’s probably my favorite part of the game, when someone has a hand in your face and you still make the shot,” said Hansen, who also had six assists. “I work a lot on that, so in the game it’s just comfortable.”

The 5-5 guard sat out all of last season after ankle surgery, but has immediately made her presence felt, scoring 22.1 points per game and making 45 threes.

Her final triple with 4:11 remaining in the game extended the Patriots’ lead to 54-50. Hannah Lorenzen (17 points, 12 rebounds) followed that with a three of her own, and Taylor Tripptree (16 points, 12 rebounds) hit consecutive free throws after that to put distance between Ward Melville and Sachem East (4-4).

Three-point shooting this season has been a strength as a whole for Ward Melville (7-1). Entering Friday night’s win, the Patriots had scored 46.9 percent (345 of 736) of their season point total on threes.

They hit nine more against Sachem East, spread between four different players. “It’s more of a natural strength for us. Since we don’t have much height, we’ve always focused on shooting,” Tripptree said. “It’s mostly natural, but we work on it a lot during practice.”

Because Ward Melville’s tallest player stands 5-10, defending Sachem East’s 6-4 center Danielle Cosgrove was a recent focus at practice. Tremendous help in the paint limited Cosgrove’s impact on the game. She had 15 points but had the opportunity for more had it not been for the swarming defense.

The Patriots, who defeated Sachem East 62-48 on Dec. 20, also beat the Flaming Arrows twice in the regular season last year before falling to them in the quarterfinals.

Tripptree and Hansen agreed that this team is poised to avoid a similar letdown, and with Hansen back in the fold and scoring like one of Suffolk’s best, the Patriots are hoping for a playoff run.

If teams give her an inch, she could carry them to a Suffolk Class AA title.