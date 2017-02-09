HIGHLIGHTS Geneseo-bound senior is also 16 away from her 1,000th point

There’s one constant in Lynbrook girls basketball — Kerrin Montgomery’s double-doubles — and that’s doubly important for the Owls.

The senior’s up-tempo skills were on display during a 30-rebound effort Friday in a 55-42 win over Floral Park. It pushed her past 1,000 for her four years on varsity.

“I think it shows that I really work hard to not only play for myself but play for the team and do the little things that will help out in the long run,” Montgomery said.

She’s also on the verge of scoring her 1,000th point, according to coach Stephen LoCicero.

Montgomery is often the catalyst, grabbing a defensive rebound that sets the well-planned operation into motion: Take the ball up, shoot in the first half of the shot clock, and if it misses, watch as Montgomery dominates the glass and reaps the returns.

“Her ability to find where the ball comes off is something that everybody talks about,” LoCicero said. “She just comes out of nowhere.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

She’s a baseline to baseline player. Possessions beginning with her defensive rebound often end up with the ball back in her hands on an offensive putback. The 5-foot-10 center is averaging 16 points per game this season and is 16 points away from 1,000.

“It’s a great feeling because finally senior year everything is coming together,” Montgomery said.

This season wasn’t always a sure thing. Montgomery missed the first four games because of an ankle injury, and said she’s still playing with a broken thumb and torn ligaments. When she takes the court, she ditches the finger brace and tapes up.

If Lynbrook (10-8) can get a win against Glen Cove on Friday, there’s the potential for a three-way tie for first with Plainedge and Glen Cove, LoCicero said. It’s the team success Montgomery keeps coming back to, but LoCicero knows it wouldn’t be possible without her hitting double digits in rebounds and point guard Sophia LoCicero getting the same with points.

“The competition they have with each other, how hard they practice with each other, it’s become very natural,” Stephen LoCicero said.

Montgomery is committed to play basketball for SUNY Geneseo, which is 21-0 in the Division III SUNY Athletic Conference. Its style should allow Montgomery to continue playing the post game she loves. But for now, there’s only one thing on her mind: playoffs.

“You can’t replace a Kerrin Montgomery,” LoCicero said. “I’ll never coach another girl like her ever.”