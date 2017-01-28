Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 36° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Girls BasketballSportsHigh School

    Massapequa vs. Farmingdale

    Aisha Smikle #11 of Farmingdale, left, looks to
    Caption

    Aisha Smikle #11 of Farmingdale, left, looks to drive to the net as Annie Leone #22 of Massapequa guards her during a Nassau County varsity girls basketball game at Farmingdale High School on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Massapequa won 47-44 in overtime. (Credit: James Escher)

    1 of 7

    More Photos

    Babylon vs. Center Moriches boys basketball Roosevelt vs. South Side boys basketball Half Hollow Hills West vs. Kings Park boys basketball Half Hollow Hills West vs. Kings Park girls basketball Sayville vs. Harborfields boys basketball Bridgehampton vs. Greenport boys basketball Bay Shore vs. Hills East boys basketball Westhampton vs. Harborfields girls basketball
    Upload Photo

    January 28, 2017 7:01 PM

    Massapequa faces Farmingdale in a Nassau girls basketball matchup on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE