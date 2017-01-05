Subscribe
    Girls BasketballSportsHigh School

    North Babylon vs. Smithtown West

    Smithtown West's Gabrianna Lorefice (3) drives for the
    Smithtown West's Gabrianna Lorefice (3) drives for the layup against North Babylon's Alanna Felix (4) during the first half of the game at Smithtown West High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    January 5, 2017 7:57 PM

    Smithtown West defeated North Babylon, 51-32, in a Suffolk girls basketball game Thursday.

