Plainedge vs. Lynbrook
Upload Photo
Plainedge beat Lynbrook, 49-46, in a Nassau girls basketball game Tuesday.
Latest high schools
Basketball
Wrestling
Football
Soccer
Other high school sports
Colleges
Pro sports
Huntington vs. Copiague girls basketball Glen Cove vs. Floral Park boys basketball Garden City vs. Syosset boys swimming Bellmore-Merrick vs. Great Neck South boys swimming Long Island athletes before they were pros Long Island in the pros: NFL edition CHSAA dual meet championships Long Islanders to play in the Super Bowl CHSAA league championships Suffolk dual meet championships Nassau individual fencing championships Nassau dual meet championships
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.