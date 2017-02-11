When given the option to receive a commemorative ball or a game ball signed by her teammates in recognition of scoring her 2,000th point, Courtney Lewis didn’t think twice.

“I feel like the game ball is more special,” Lewis said. “My teammates helped a lot throughout the whole season, so I figured it’d be nice to have all their signatures.”

Lewis, a senior who is averaging a Suffolk-best 28.1 points this season, scored her 2,000th varsity point on a layup in the fourth quarter on the way to a 39-point performance in Port Jefferson’s 64-30 win against Pierson on Saturday afternoon.

The 5-6 wing is the 32nd player (boys or girls) in Long Island history to eclipse 2,000 points, according to Newsday records. She has been on varsity since seventh grade and a regular starter since her freshman season.

Following her history-making layup, first-year coach Jesse Rosen stopped the game for a brief ceremony. Lewis was presented with the game ball, and her parents came down from the stands to take a picture with her at halfcourt.

Courtney Lewis of Port Jefferson poses for a portrait at Newsday's Melville offices on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.

“If you walk into a gym, just watching her warm up in the shootaround, it doesn’t take much to pick Courtney out,” Rosen said. “It’s not something that happened by accident; it happened because she works hard at it.”

Even in her early years on varsity, Lewis established herself as a potent scoring threat both in the lane and on the perimeter. She scored 16.4 points per game as a freshman, followed by averages of 18.3 and 25.1 in the following seasons.

She has continued to improve this season, posting games of at least 30 points eight times, including a 44-point outburst Jan. 24.

Still, Lewis said she didn’t see the milestone coming.

“I never really thought about it until it came close,” she said. “I didn’t even know it was a thing. I never really keep track of my points.”

But the points come in bunches, and the Royals reap the benefits. They’re 16-1 in Suffolk VII and primed to defend their league title on the strength of her propensity to post big numbers.