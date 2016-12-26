Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 38° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Girls BasketballSportsHigh School

    St. John the Baptist vs. Wantagh

    Upload Photo

    By NEWSDAY.COM sports@newsday.com December 26, 2016 6:42 PM

    St. John the Baptist defeated Wantagh, 57-47, in a non-league varsity girls basketball game at Baldwin High School on Monday, Dec. 26.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.