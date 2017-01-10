Subscribe
    Girls BasketballSportsHigh School

    Ward Melville vs. Commack

    Commack's Casey Hearns (1) scores while being covered by Ward Melville's Taylor Tripptree (23) in the fourth quarter during a Suffolk girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Commack High School. (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    January 10, 2017 9:17 PM

    Commack beat Ward Melville, 61-55, in a Suffolk girls basketball game Tuesday.

