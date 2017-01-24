Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 38° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Girls BasketballSportsHigh School

    Westhampton vs. Harborfields

    Grace Zagaja #14 of Harborfields looks to pass
    Caption

    Grace Zagaja #14 of Harborfields looks to pass during a Suffolk County varsity girls basketball game against Westhampton at Harborfields High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Harborfields won by a score of 53-25. (Credit: James Escher)

    1 of 7

    More Photos

    Bay Shore vs. Hills East boys basketball Valley Stream North vs. Lynbrook boys basketball Chaminade vs. St. Anthony's boys basketball Massapequa vs. Freeport boys basketball Ward Melville vs. Sachem East girls basketball Deer Park vs. Hills West boys hoops Port Washington vs. Plainview-Old Bethpage boys basketball Westbury vs. Baldwin boys basketball
    Upload Photo

    January 24, 2017 9:27 PM

    Westhampton faces Harborfields in a Suffolk girls basketball matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    Sorry to interrupt...

    Your first 5 are free

    Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

    Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

    LOGIN SUBSCRIBE