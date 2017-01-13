Down eight midway through the third quarter, Elmont’s Zhaneia Thybulle was looking for a way to grab momentum.

She ended up taking over, scoring nine of her 15 points in the third to help Elmont to a 52-42 win over host Sewanhaka in Nassau A-I on Friday.

“It proved to us that no matter how hard the game is, no matter how hard the environment is we’re going to be in the game and we’re going to fight back,” said Thybulle, a third-year starter.

Her run pulled Elmont (5-0) to even heading into the fourth, setting up two three-point shots from Kiera Holland with less than three minutes left to give the Spartans a cushion. Thybulle found her open for the second shot and didn’t hesitate.

“When she hit the first three, I knew she was going to be hot again,” Thybulle, a junior, said. “She hit it again and it helped us a lot.”

Holland had eight points, while Kem Nwabudu had 13 points and seven rebounds. Destiny Hurt had 18 points for Sewanhaka (4-1).

Both teams came into the game undefeated overall and in the conference, leading to a crucial matchup to get the upper hand in the standings.

“We want to keep our record intact and we want to win our conference certainly and this goes a long way toward doing that,” coach Tom Magno said.

Elmont hasn’t lost a conference game since 2014, and while the team went to the Nassau A championship last year, the focus is on the present.

“Our philosophy is one game at a time,” Thybulle said. “We’re trying to focus on what’s going on now.”

It’s worked out well.