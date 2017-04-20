Subscribe
    Girls LacrosseSportsHigh School

    Claire Schmitt leads way as Holy Trinity plays for Mary


    By  kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

    Claire Schmitt #31 of Holy Trinity races downfield

    Claire Schmitt #31 of Holy Trinity races downfield during a non-league varsity girls lacrosse game against Friends Academy at Holy Trinity High School on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Holy Trinity won by a score of 12-9. (Credit: James Escher)

    Lacrosse served as more than just a sport Thursday. It was a bonding tool for two teams supporting the same 12-year-old girl, despite having never met her face-to-face.

    Players from Holy Trinity and Friends Academy stood in unison at midfield in the shape of the letter “M,” waving to a drone taking video overhead, in support of Mary Ruchalski, a sixth grader from Rockville Centre.

    Ruchalski...

