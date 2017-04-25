Hauppauge vs. Rocky Point
Rocky Point hosts Hauppauge in a Suffolk girls lacrosse game Tuesday.
- Latest high schools
- Basketball
- Wrestling
- Football
- Soccer
- Other high school sports
- Colleges
- Pro sports
-
West Islip vs. North Babylon baseball Massapequa vs. Oceanside baseball Miller Place vs. Islip softball SWR vs. Comsewogue boys lacrosse Cold Spring Harbor vs. North Shore boys lacrosse MacArthur vs. Carey Ward Melville vs. Smithtown West Friends vs. Holy Trinity girls lacrosse SWR vs. BBP boys lacrosse Sachem North vs. Brentwood softball Bayport-Blue Point vs. Mt. Sinai girls lacrosse Clarke vs. MacArthur softball
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.