20 girls lacrosse players to watch for 2017
Newsday's Kenny DeJohn picks 20 Nassau and Suffolk girls lacrosse players to watch in 2017. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
Emerson Cabrera, Northport, M, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
An excellent stick handler with big-time speed and shooting ability.
Molly Carter, Lynbrook, A, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Led Nassau with 126 points last year thanks to incredible talent near the cage.
Taylor Carson, Wantagh, A, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
An excellent ball handler and skilled dodger who can score near the cage.
Celia Concannon, Garden City, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Quick first step and excellent field vision makes Concannon valuable between the thirties.
Sabrina Cristodero, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Aggressive athlete on both ends who owns a powerful shot.
Hannah Dorney, Comsewogue, M, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
Versatile player who is a strong dodger and can finish at the goal.
Kelsey Huff, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Natural lefty who works hard between the thirties and excels as two-way player.
Katelyn Igneri, Syosset, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Agile player who gives great effort in all facets, especially in picking up ground balls.
Shannon Kavanagh, Smithtown East, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
A five-year starter who had 60 goals and 32 assists last season.
Abbey Ngai, Cold Spring Harbor, G, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
A pure athlete in the cage who makes the saves others can't.
Jamie Ortega, Middle Country, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Offensively gifted player is considered the nation's top senior by Inside Lacrosse.
Ally Palermo, Seaford, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
A pure athlete with top-notch speed and agility who can dominate a game on both ends.
Madison Rielly, Manhasset, A, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
An excellent first step and arsenal of moves near the cage make Rielly a valuable attacker.
Sarah Reznick, Long Beach, G, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
Solid as a rock in the cage and has proven to be capable on clears.
Rachel Rosen, Port Washington, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Excellent athlete with the speed to leave the defense behind in transition.
Madison Sanchez, Rocky Point, M, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
Quick and aggressive, she had 31 goals and 29 assists last season.
Sophia Triandafils, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
An all-around player who is crafty on offense and skilled on defense.
Hannah Van Middelem, Mount Sinai, G, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Her anticipation and hand skills make her one of Long Island's top goalies.
Emily Vengilio, Mount Sinai, D, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Lockdown defender who keeps attackers from easy looks at the cage.
Michelle Yu, Oyster Bay, M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
A dangerous dodger who capitalizes on opportunities to score.
