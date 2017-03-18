Subscribe
    Girls LacrosseSportsHigh School

    Sarah Reznick of Long Beach, left, Abbey Ngai (Credit: James Escher)

    Sarah Reznick of Long Beach, left, Abbey Ngai of Cold Spring Harbor and Hannah Van Middelem of Mount Sinai pose for a portrait during Newsday's varsity girls lacrosse season preview photo shoot at company headquarters on Monday, March 13, 2017.

    20 girls lacrosse players to watch for 2017

    Updated
    By   kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

    Newsday's Kenny DeJohn picks 20 Nassau and Suffolk girls lacrosse players to watch in 2017. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

    Emerson Cabrera, Northport, M, Jr.

    An excellent stick handler with big-time speed and
    (Credit: James Escher)

    An excellent stick handler with big-time speed and shooting ability.

    Molly Carter, Lynbrook, A, Sr.

    Led Nassau with 126 points last year thanks
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Led Nassau with 126 points last year thanks to incredible talent near the cage.

    Taylor Carson, Wantagh, A, Sr.

    An excellent ball handler and skilled dodger who
    (Credit: James Escher)

    An excellent ball handler and skilled dodger who can score near the cage.

    Celia Concannon, Garden City, M, Sr.

    Quick first step and excellent field vision makes
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Quick first step and excellent field vision makes Concannon valuable between the thirties.

    Sabrina Cristodero, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

    Aggressive athlete on both ends who owns a
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Aggressive athlete on both ends who owns a powerful shot.

    Hannah Dorney, Comsewogue, M, Jr.

    Versatile player who is a strong dodger and
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Versatile player who is a strong dodger and can finish at the goal.

    Kelsey Huff, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

    Natural lefty who works hard between the thirties
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Natural lefty who works hard between the thirties and excels as two-way player.

    Katelyn Igneri, Syosset, M, Sr.

    Agile player who gives great effort in all
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Agile player who gives great effort in all facets, especially in picking up ground balls.

    Shannon Kavanagh, Smithtown East, M, Sr.

    A five-year starter who had 60 goals and
    (Credit: James Escher)

    A five-year starter who had 60 goals and 32 assists last season.

    Abbey Ngai, Cold Spring Harbor, G, Sr.

    A pure athlete in the cage who makes
    (Credit: James Escher)

    A pure athlete in the cage who makes the saves others can't.

    Jamie Ortega, Middle Country, M, Sr.

    Offensively gifted player is considered the nation's top
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Offensively gifted player is considered the nation's top senior by Inside Lacrosse.

    Ally Palermo, Seaford, M, Sr.

    A pure athlete with top-notch speed and agility
    (Credit: James Escher)

    A pure athlete with top-notch speed and agility who can dominate a game on both ends.

    Madison Rielly, Manhasset, A, Jr.

    An excellent first step and arsenal of moves
    (Credit: James Escher)

    An excellent first step and arsenal of moves near the cage make Rielly a valuable attacker.

    Sarah Reznick, Long Beach, G, Jr.

    Solid as a rock in the cage and
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Solid as a rock in the cage and has proven to be capable on clears.

    Rachel Rosen, Port Washington, M, Sr.

    Excellent athlete with the speed to leave the
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Excellent athlete with the speed to leave the defense behind in transition.

    Madison Sanchez, Rocky Point, M, Jr.

    Quick and aggressive, she had 31 goals and
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Quick and aggressive, she had 31 goals and 29 assists last season.

    Sophia Triandafils, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.

    An all-around player who is crafty on offense
    (Credit: James Escher)

    An all-around player who is crafty on offense and skilled on defense.

    Hannah Van Middelem, Mount Sinai, G, Sr.

    Her anticipation and hand skills make her one
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Her anticipation and hand skills make her one of Long Island's top goalies.

    Emily Vengilio, Mount Sinai, D, Sr.

    Lockdown defender who keeps attackers from easy looks
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Lockdown defender who keeps attackers from easy looks at the cage.

    Michelle Yu, Oyster Bay, M, Sr.

    A dangerous dodger who capitalizes on opportunities to
    (Credit: James Escher)

    A dangerous dodger who capitalizes on opportunities to score.

