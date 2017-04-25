The Rocky Point girls lacrosse team’s offense is a sight to see.

Between unselfish ball movement, blazing foot speed and skilled dodgers, Rocky Point can seemingly score at will. Add in the work of Madison Sanchez in the draw circle, and the Eagles can be unstoppable in spurts.

Sanchez tallied two goals and two assists and was crucial in winning 23 of 32 draws Tuesday against Hauppauge, leading host Rocky Point to a 20-11 win in a rainy Suffolk II contest. Brianna Carrasquillo added five goals and two assists, and Christina Ferrara had three goals and five assists.

“It controls the pace of the game,” Sanchez said of the draw. “It really gives us a confidence boost, and it allows us to score more. Our offense is strong, it’s definitely our strongest point, so it helps.”

Carrasquillo said winning the draw allows Rocky Point (6-1) to push the tempo. “The draw is key,” said Carrasquillo, who scored twice during an 8-0 run that gave Rocky Point a 10-1 lead midway through the first half. “It’s definitely an essential part of the game. Right when we get it off the draw, the momentum’s just flowing there.”

And right when Rocky Point wins the draw, the offense immediately gets out running. There isn’t any single player who controls the ball or takes all the shots, and the ball rarely stays in the same stick for longer than a few seconds.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Quick passing sets up countless quality attempts at the cage, and against Hauppauge, Rocky Point assisted on 16 of its 20 goals.

“The ball moves faster than anybody in this game, and that’s in any sport,” coach Dan Spallina said. “When we’re moving the ball like that, we’re at our best. I’ve been doing this a long time, and they’re some of the most unselfish kids. They don’t care who scores, as long as we score.”

Six players scored multiple goals as a result of generous passing. Brianna Lamoureux (three goals), Megan Greco (two) and Skylar Carrasquillo (two) each played roles in preventing a second-half comeback from Hauppauge (3-5). Christina Bellissimo had one goal and four assists.

Rocky Point has scored at least 16 goals six times in its seven-game winning streak, establishing itself as one of the premier offensive teams in the county.

Spallina said “the pieces are here” for a run at a county title, and given the firepower at his disposal, Rocky Point could live up to his expectations.