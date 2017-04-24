Matt Polestino threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Glenn to a 12-1 win over East Hampton yesterday in Suffolk VII baseball.

“He was hitting his spots, trying to get ahead of the hitters,” coach Matt Rocchio said. Greg Thornhill went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Glenn (5-8).

Portledge 14, Our Savior New American 0: Spencer Kaye threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts, allowing his only baserunner on a hit batsman in the second inning, to lead Portledge (2-0) in PSAA, coach Frank Battaglia said. “He’s our fourth starter. He doesn’t get that much time on the mound, but he pitched really well today,” Battaglia said. Anthony Porrino and Sam Pelcher each homered.

East Islip 5, West Babylon 3: Justin Orobello hit an RBI double in the seventh to break a tie at 3 and lead East Islip (6-7) in Suffolk V. Kieran Dowd’s groundout drove in the tying run during East Islip’s three-run seventh. Robert Iadanza went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for East Islip.

Clarke 2, Mineola 1: EJ Cumbo’s sacrifice fly scored Teddy Vitetzakis in the top of the seventh to give Clarke a 2-1 lead in its Nassau A-V win. Matt Rubenstein had a pinch-hit, RBI double in the sixth to score Mike Rodriguez and tie the score at 1 for Clarke (7-3-1).

SOFTBALL

Connetquot 3, Sachem North 0: Sarah McKeveny struck out 10 and walked three in a no-hitter to lead Connetquot (10-2) in Suffolk II. “She was throwing nice and hard and had great movement on her pitches,” coach Michelle Goodwin said. McKeveny also went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and walk. Alyssa Leo went 2-for-3 with two runs.

Riverhead 4, Half Hollow Hills East 3: Alexis Polak hit an RBI single to break a tie at 3 and lead Riverhead (3-8) in Suffolk III. Brooke McKay hit an RBI double to tie the scoreduring Riverhead’s three-run seventh.

Kings Park 6, Eastport-South Manor 1: Taylor Eggert threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts to lead Kings Park (8-6) in Suffolk VI. “Her curveball was really on today,” coach Kim McGinley said. Eggert walked two and hit a batter. Cassie Canacemi went 3-for-4 with two runs and Olivia Mantone went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Floyd 7, Ward Melville 6: Danielle D’Angelo hit a walk-off double to break a tie at 6 and lead Floyd (8-4) in Suffolk I.

Valley Stream Central 15, Westbury 0: Alexa Woluewich threw a no-hitter, striking out eight in five innings, to lead Valley Stream Central (6-2) in Nassau AA-III. She went 4-for-4 with five RBIs. Naiomi Thomas went 4-for-4 with four RBIs.