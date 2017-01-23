HIGHLIGHTS Gregg Sarra picks Long Island’s top 10 winter sports teams

1. LONG BEACH WRESTLING The Marines clinched the Nassau Conference 2A title with a resounding 72-6 win over Westbury. Long Beach had 10 pins in the dual, including one in 12 seconds by Joseph Giorlando at 170 pounds.

2. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING Jack Rohan and Michael Schwartz each went 3-0 in sabre to lead Ward Melville (10-0) to a 17-10 win over Whitman. The Patriots have won 151 consecutive dual meets.

3. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING East Islip finished the regular season as the only undefeated team in Suffolk. Sophomore Julia Bocamazo rolled a 268 in the first game of a 723 series and Julianna Spina bowled a 257 in the third game of a 690 series in East Islip’s win over Bellport.

4. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK Lawrence Leake ran a 1:21.35 in the 600 meters at the Molloy Stanner Games, the fastest time in the country, according to milesplit.com. In the same event, the 4x400-meter relay composed of Leake, Kyree Johnson, Shane McGuire and Anthony Joseph ran a 3:21.40, the fastest time in the state.

5. MIDDLE COUNTRY BOYS BOWLING Kurt Schall leads Middle Country with a 226 average, but he’s not the only talented senior on the roster. Giovanni LaBarca (213), Mike Cotty (211) and Jake Connolly (205) also pace Middle Country.

6. BALDWIN GIRLS BASKETBALL Guard Aziah Hudson became the Bruins’ all-time leading scorer in a 78-21 win over Westbury. They have yet to lose to Long Island competition this season.

7. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS TRACK Halle Hazzard ran a 6.94 in a 55-meter victory at the Molloy Stanner Games, the fastest time in the state entering last weekend, according to milesplit.com. Hazzard also had the third-fastest 300 time (39.56) in the state.

8. AMITYVILLE BOYS TRACK Emmanuel Oguntoyne’s 46- foot, 8-inch triple jump in December at the Nassau Coaches Invitational is still the top jump in the state, according to milesplit.com. Amityville also ran the second-fastest 4x200-meter relay (1:31.84) on Long Island.

9. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL The Crusaders used a balanced attack and stifling defense to whip Bronx hoops power Wings Academy, 59-36. Pietro Giovanardi scored 14 points and Donatas Kupsas had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

10. MACARTHUR GIRLS BOWLING Amanda DeLisi and Amanda Petrillo helped lead MacArthur to an undefeated season. DeLisi bowled a 234 in the first game of a 634 series and Petrillo rolled a 197 in the second game in MacArthur’s win over Island Trees.

On the cusp: St. Anthony’s boys swimming, LuHi girls basketball, Amityville boys track, Connetquot girls track, Massapequa gymnastics, Rocky Point wrestling, Ward Melville girls fencing and Westbury boys basketball.