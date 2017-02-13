HIGHLIGHTS Patriots boys and girls fencers on top after winning LI championships

1. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING

Mike Jaklitsch went 3-0 in epee, including a win in the final bout of the match, to lead the Patriots (17-0) to a 14-13 win over Garden City to capture the Long Island Championship. Ben Rogak also went 3-0 in epee for Ward Melville, which won its 10th consecutive Long Island title and 158th straight dual meet.

2. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip won its second consecutive Suffolk championship on Feb 4. Julianna Spina rolled a 236 in Games 4 and 6 of a 1,372 series. The Redmen finished with a six-game score of 6,486 and will represent Suffolk at the state championships March 4-5 in Rochester.

3. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS TRACK

The Friars won the CHSAA Intersectional title on Staten Island. Halle Hazzard was true to form as the best short sprinter in the state. She won the 55 meters in seven seconds and the 300 in 39.26. Samantha Stetz won the long jump (16-10) and triple jump (37-0).

4. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS FENCING

The Patriots handed Great Neck South its first loss of the season in a 14-3 win in the Long Island Championship. Ward Melville improved to 17-0 and won its 14th title in 15 years.

5. BALDWIN GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Bruins played and won twice in the final week of the regular season, outscoring their opponents 149-62. Montia Moon led the way in a win over Westbury with 14 points and five assists.

6. AMITYVILLE BOYS TRACK

Emmanuel Oguntoyne is a major contender for a state championship in the triple jump. His 48 foot, nine inch jump at the Suffolk County Small School Championship was the best jump in the state. Oguntoyne sprang 22 feet, 9 inches in early December, the fifth longest jump in the state.

7. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL

The Crusaders lost to national powerhouse St. Anthony’s (N.J.), 55-49, but bounced back with wins over Wadleigh, 72-50, and then a big victory over Lawrence Woodmere Academy, 66-53. Brandon Jacobs led with 24 points and 7 assists.

8. ROCKY POINT WRESTLING

The Eagles swept the Suffolk dual meet and tournament titles behind 113-pound champion Anthony Sciotto III and 120-pound runnerup Anthony Cirillo. The Eagles scored 142.5 points to win the Suffolk title.

9. MASSAPEQUA GYMNASTICS

Gillian Murphy once again swept each event and took the all-around with a 35.6 against Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK. The Chiefs finish the conference season at 9-0 and 10-0 overall.

10. WANTAGH WRESTLING

The Warriors crowned three Nassau champions, freshman Josiah Encarnacion (99 pounds), junior Justin Vines (126) and junior Jonathan Loew (160) to capture the team title. They had 14 All-County wrestlers.

On the cusp: East Islip boys bowling and Long Beach wrestling.

WRESTLING

1. Rocky Point (21-1)

2. Wantagh (25-2)

3. Long Beach (16-0)

4. Mattituck (24-4)

5. Hauppauge (16-2)

6. Eastport-South Manor (20-5)

7. Massapequa (26-2)

8. Smithtown West (22-6)

9. Miller Place (22-2)

10. Farmingdale (26-6)

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. L.I. Lutheran (19-3)

2. Smithtown West (18-1)

3. Bay Shore (17-3)

4. Westbury (16-3)

5. Chaminade (17-4)

6. Half Hollow Hills East (16-4)

7. Uniondale (16-3)

8. Baldwin (15-4)

9. Harborfields (18-2)

10. Lawrence Woodmere Academy (20-3)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Baldwin (15-1)

2. Long Island Lutheran (15-3)

3. St. Anthony’s (12-0)

4. Commack (18-1)

5. Ward Melville (15-3)

6. Elmont (18-1)

7. Hauppauge (18-2)

8. North Shore (18-1)

9. Sewanhaka (17-2)

10. Central Islip (18-2)

BOYS TRACK

1. Amityville

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Smithtown West

4. Huntington

5. Uniondale

GIRLS TRACK

1. St. Anthony’s

2. Shoreham-Wading River

3. Sachem East

4. Connetquot

5. Westhampton

GIRLS BOWLING

1. East Islip (10-0)

2. Syosset (10-1)

3. Sewanhaka District (12-0)

4. Middle Country (9-1)

5. MacArthur (12-0)

BOYS BOWLING

1. East Islip (13-1)

2. Chaminade (11-0-1)

3. Hewlett (11-1)

4. Middle Country (12-0)

5. Mineola (12-0)

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Half Hollow Hills (10-0)

2. Chaminade (6-2)

3. Garden City (6-3)

4. St. Anthony’s (8-0)

5. Syosset (8-0)

GYMNASTICS

1. Massapequa

2. Wantagh

3. Plainview-Old Bethpage

4. Sewanhaka

5. Bethpage

BOYS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (17-0)

2. Garden City (13-2)

3. Jericho (11-3)

4. Half Hollow Hills (12-4)

5. Whitman (12-4)

GIRLS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (17-0)

2. Great Neck South (15-1)

3. Commack (13-3)

4. Half Hollow Hills (13-3)

5. Great Neck North (11-4)