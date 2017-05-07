High school football combine results at Sachem North High School:
40-yard dash
Eldon Scott, Kings Park, 4.53
Jonathan Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 4.62
Charles Brown, Central Islip, 4.63
Chris Maser, Ronkonkoma, 4.65
Brendan McCaffrey, Commack, 4.69
185-pound bench press
Jake Tetlak, Haroborfieds, 33
Drew Fresolo, Greenlawn, 33
Nick Golde, Floyd, 28
Sam Bergman, Huntington, 28
Matt McNulty, Miller Place, 23
Zachary Ferrari, Newfield, 23
Vertical jump
Scott, Kings Park, 36.5 inches
Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 35.1
Alonte Shipp, Wyandanch, 34.7
Sterling J. Fitz-Henley, Brentwood, 34.4
Joseph Musumeci, Central Islip, 33.6
5-10-5-yard shuttle
Enroy Toney Jr., Amityville, 4.06
Nick Troy, Ward Melville, 4.14
Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 4.19
McCaffrey, Commack, 4.20
Deonte Palmer, Amityville, 4.20
Broad jump
Scott, Kings Park, 9 feet, 7 3/4 inches
Toney Jr., Amityville, 9-6 1/4
Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 9-4
Kenny Reilly, Division, 9-2 1/4
McCaffrey, Commack, 9-1/2
3-cone
Deonte Palmer, Amityville, 6.90
Toney Jr., Amityville, 6.97
Jacen Tuthill, East Hampton, 7.19
Teddy Aponte, West Islip, 7.21
McCaffrey, Commack, 7.22
