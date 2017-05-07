High school football combine results at Sachem North High School:

40-yard dash

Eldon Scott, Kings Park, 4.53

Jonathan Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 4.62

Charles Brown, Central Islip, 4.63

Chris Maser, Ronkonkoma, 4.65

Brendan McCaffrey, Commack, 4.69

185-pound bench press

Jake Tetlak, Haroborfieds, 33

Drew Fresolo, Greenlawn, 33

Nick Golde, Floyd, 28

Sam Bergman, Huntington, 28

Matt McNulty, Miller Place, 23

Zachary Ferrari, Newfield, 23

Vertical jump

Scott, Kings Park, 36.5 inches

Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 35.1

Alonte Shipp, Wyandanch, 34.7

Sterling J. Fitz-Henley, Brentwood, 34.4

Joseph Musumeci, Central Islip, 33.6

5-10-5-yard shuttle

Enroy Toney Jr., Amityville, 4.06

Nick Troy, Ward Melville, 4.14

Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 4.19

McCaffrey, Commack, 4.20

Deonte Palmer, Amityville, 4.20

Broad jump

Scott, Kings Park, 9 feet, 7 3/4 inches

Toney Jr., Amityville, 9-6 1/4

Cabral-Martin, Lynbrook, 9-4

Kenny Reilly, Division, 9-2 1/4

McCaffrey, Commack, 9-1/2

3-cone

Deonte Palmer, Amityville, 6.90

Toney Jr., Amityville, 6.97

Jacen Tuthill, East Hampton, 7.19

Teddy Aponte, West Islip, 7.21

McCaffrey, Commack, 7.22