High school photos of the month: April 2017
A collection of some of the best high school sports photos from around Long Island in the month of April 2017.
Comsewogue's Erica Hickey (2) cant't get a handle on a throw to third on a steal attempt in the fourth inning during a softball game against Shoreham-Wading River on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at Comsewogue High School.
MacArthur's winning pitcher Jessica Budrewicz brings it to the plate in an 11-1 win over Carey on April 21, 2017.
Alicia Ventiere of Sachem North makes the out as Emily Sannuto watches during their game at Brentwood High School on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kayla Nunez of Brentwood beats the throw and scores on Liz D'Agostino during their game at Brentwood High School on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Brentwood's Priscilla Rivera is greeted by her teammates after her home run in their 3-0 win over Sachem North on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Sachem North High Schools Chris Fasano during practice at Sachem North High School, Ronkonkoma, New York, on Wednesday April 19, 2017.
Wheatley shortstop Samantha Hurtado hits a ball during the practice on Apr. 15, 2017.
Connetquot catcher Ashley Spencer (28) makes a leaping catch behind the plate for the out in the top of the sixth inning of the game on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Connetquot High School.
ADVERTISEMENT
After injuring her right hand on this fall, Mepham's Carissa Kahn wins the girls 2000-meter steeple at the Great Neck North's Steeplepalooza at Great Neck North High School in Great Neck, New York on April 13, 2017.
Cold Spring Harbor's goalie John Genovese keeps eye on ball and makes the save during the Nassau High School boys lacrosse game where Cold Spring Harbor defeated North Shore 13-4 at North Shore High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.
Chaminade's Matthew Chmil (12) rifles a shot from straight out for the score against Ward Melville goalie Perry Cassidy (2) during the first half on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Ward Melville High School.
Shoreham-Wading River's Chris Gray (4) celebrates his game winning overtime goal during the Suffolk High School boys lacrosse game between Shoreham-Wading River and Comsewogue on Saturday April 22, 2017.
Connetquot's Julianna Prescia (6) collides with Floyd shortstop Jayna Rios (22) on a steal attempt in the bottom of the fourth inning on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Floyd's Johanna Metz (25) collides with Connetquot catcher Ashley Spencer before the ball reaches her and is safe at home in the top of the fifth inning of the game on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Connetquot High School.
Floyd centerfielder Danielle D'Angelo (3) reaches for the fly ball from her knees in the bottom of the seventh inning of the game on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.