Forecasts calling for significant snowfall early Thursday morning forced Long Island school districts to reschedule sporting events, with some pushed ahead to Wednesday night and others delayed until Friday and Saturday.
Nassau executive director Nina Van Erk said that boys and girls basketball were impacted most. In order for playoff seeding to be determined on time, a set date was established for the final day of the regular season.
“We want to have our basketball schedule finished no later than noon on Saturday,” said Van Erk, who said she suggested that Nassau athletic directors be proactive in rescheduling events.
Other events scheduled for Friday or later, such as swimming and bowling state qualifiers, diving county finals and others, will go on as scheduled, Van Erk said.
Districts in Suffolk also closed schools and postponed sporting events before Thursday. Information regarding rescheduled contests can be found at SectionXI.org.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.