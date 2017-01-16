HIGHLIGHTS Long Beach No. 1 after winning team title at Eastern States tourney

1. LONG BEACH WRESTLING

The Marines captured the team crown at the prestigious Eastern States Tournament at Sullivan County Community College. Juniors Jacori Teemer (132 pounds) and Elijah Rodriguez (195) won individual titles for Long Beach.

2. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING

The Patriots topped Sayville, 18-9, and Centereach, 20-7, to improve to 7-0 and extend their winning streak in dual meets to 148. Danny Deto went 3-0 in saber for the nine-time reigning Long Island Champions.

3. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING

East Islip is the only undefeated team remaining in Suffolk after its two wins over West Babylon and Comsewogue. The Redmen are led by junior Melissa Mavrich and sophomore Julia Bocamazo. Bocamazo is third in the county with a 213 average, while Mavrich is sixth in the county with a 207 average.

4. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Kyree Johnson, who is among the best sprinters in the state, qualified twice for the Feb. 11 Millrose Games. He won the 55 meters in 6.43 seconds and, along with Lawrence Leake, Shane McGuire, and Jonathan Smith, won the Suffolk 4x400 meter relay in 3:23.47.

5. MIDDLE COUNTRY BOYS BOWLING

Middle Country went 2-0 this week with wins against Commack and Whitman. Kurt Schall ranks third among Suffolk bowlers with a 228 average and Giovanni LaBarca is 13th at 216.

6. BALDWIN GIRLS BASKETBALL

One of Long Island’s fastest teams is 6-0 and can break any press and score in transition. Aziah Hudson and Jenna Annecchiarico are a dynamic backcourt tandem.

7. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS TRACK

Halle Hazzard had the best 55- meter time (6.97) in the state, according to milesplit.com. Hazzard also had the best 300 time (39.56) and Alyssa Yeboah-Kodie had the best 55 hurdle time (8.36) on Long Island.

8. AMITYVILLE BOYS TRACK

Emmanuel Oguntoyne had the best triple jump mark (46-8) and the fourth best long-jump (22-9) in the state, according to milesplit.com. Amityville also had the top 4x200 meter relay time in Suffolk, running a 1:31.84 at the AT&T Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational.

9. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN BOYS BASKETBALL

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sophomore Essam Mostafa continues to impress. He scored 18 points in the Crusaders’ 70-51 victory over Queens HS of Teaching and had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 76-66 loss to Stepinac.

10. LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN GIRLS BASKETBALL

A tough loss in double-overtime to Manasquan isn’t exactly bad for the Crusaders’ resume. They’re still one of Long Island’s best teams led by a handful of the Island’s best players, including Grace Stone and Celeste Taylor.

On the cusp; St. Anthony’s boys swimming, Amityville boys track, Connetquot girls track, Massapequa gymnastics, Rocky Point wrestling, Ward Melville girls fencing and Baldwin boys basketball.