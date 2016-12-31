What to watch in 2017 in high school sports:

RULES

1. THE PITCH COUNT

Limits will be set on the number of pitches thrown by an individual in a high school baseball game this year, thanks to rules mandated by the National High School sports federation.

What does it mean?

“These guidelines are designed to help protect pitchers’ arms because we are seeing a major uptick in arm injuries in young players,” said Ward Melville coach Lou Petrucci. “This will force programs to develop deeper pitching staffs and will inevitably change the game on many platforms. The pitch count limits will no longer allow coaches to put a player at risk to win a ballgame. There will be challenges for coaches to strategize how to win games when the pitching becomes thin. And hitters should benefit as they’ll see much weaker pitching from the less experienced pitchers throughout the season.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

2. LI TENNIS

CHAMPIONSHIP

The counties have put aside their arguments over roster rules, allowing the Nassau and Suffolk boys and girls team tennis champions to battle it out for Island bragging rights.

PLAYERS

TO WATCH

1. JEREMY RUCKERT

Lindenhurst football

The 6-5 senior, a wide receiver/defensive end, has numerous Division I football offers, including those from Nick Saban of Alabama and Urban Meyer of Ohio State. Where will he decide to play college football?

2. DANIELLE

COSGROVE

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sachem East basketball

Only a junior, she is an elite post prospect attracting interest from major Division I schools. The 6-4 center/forward averaged more than 30 points and 14 rebounds per game.

3. KATHERINE LEE

Shoreham-Wading River runner

A junior, Newsday’s runner of the year dominated local cross country competition and placed 10th in 17 minutes, 57.1 seconds at the Nike Cross Nationals. Can she win the Nike meet this year? She’s that good.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

4. VITO ARUJAU

Syosset wrestler

The senior attempts to become Long Island’s third four-time state wrestling champion. He has lost only once in his high school career — in a state final in triple overtime as an eighth grader. His career record is 178-1. He’ll wrestle at Cornell.

5. BRIAN MORRELL

Shoreham-Wading River baseball

Morrell, who earned the Yaz Award presented to Suffolk’s top baseball player as a junior, has verbally committed to Notre Dame and is highly regarded as a top selection for the MLB draft. What can Morrell, who tops out at 95 mph on the radar gun and hit 14 home runs as a junior, do for an encore his senior year?

6. AIDAN IGIEHON

Lawrence Woodmere basketball

The explosive 6-10 center has received scholarship offers from Villanova and St. John’s. Coaches and national scouts will be all over Igiehon as offers pour in from across the country. Where will those offers come from and can he be good enough to be an NBA lottery pick?

7. ALEX PARK

Half Hollow Hills East swimmer

The senior will attempt to win an unprecedented third 200 individual medley state title. He committed to the swimming program at Brown University.

8. YOUNG WRESTLERS

The sport of wrestling is about to have a banner year as two underclassmen, somewhat overshadowed by Arujau, step into the spotlight.

It’s no coincidence that the return of dominance for Long Beach wrestling comes at the same time as the emergence of one of the area’s top wrestlers in junior Jacori Teemer. He will vie for a fourth state crown in February and has the chance to become Long Island’s only five-time state titlist in 2018.

Sophomore Adam Busiello is the top ranked wrestler in the country at 113 pounds and wrestles for Eastport-South Manor. He will look for his third state crown in February. He’s verbally committed to wrestle for Penn State.