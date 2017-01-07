Numerous high school athletic events were postponed Saturday as several inches of snow pummeled parts of Long Island.
Some events scheduled for earlier Saturday morning took place as planned while many scheduled for the afternoon were canceled or postponed.
Don Webster, executive director of Suffolk high school sports, said that some schools were proactive in making changes to their schedules.
“There were a number of schools yesterday that pushed stuff to other days in anticipation that they wouldn’t get them in Saturday afternoon,” he said.
Webster added that athletic directors would look to reschedule the events on Monday, with pending dates based on the availability of officials.
One of the wrestling season’s biggest events went off as scheduled as Rocky Point, Mattituck, Brentwood, Long Beach, Wantagh, Massapequa and Farmingdale participated in the Union-Endicott Duals at Union-Endicott High School in Endicott.
The Tuckers and the Eagles took a coach bus together from Rocky Point High School, and Mattituck coach Cory Dolson said the snow did not alter their trip.
“We left Mattituck at about 4 a.m. to meet at Rocky Point and left Rocky Point in a coach bus at 5 a.m.,” he said. “We pulled in around quarter after nine. It was cold but we beat the snow.”
Dolson added that each Long Island team safely made the trip to Union-Endicott.
