HIGHLIGHTS Panthers’ pitcher has 15 strikeouts against Red Devils

The Babylon softball players haven’t forgotten about their shortcomings against Center Moriches last season, including a 12-run loss in the Suffolk B championship.

“We’ve been waiting for this game,” Allie Stanya said. “We really wanted to come back strong and show them that we are better this year.”

Message delivered.

Stanya and the Panthers dominated host Center Moriches, 10-3, in Suffolk X softball Tuesday. Stanya, who pitched in last season’s championship game, had 15 strikeouts in a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks.

“I went into this confident, unlike last year,” Stanya said. “I don’t know. Last year I just wasn’t confident. But I knew I had my team out there so I felt good.”

Julia Vella provided the game’s biggest hit with a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give Babylon a 5-1 advantage.

“I was pumped for this game. I think we all were,” Vella said. “They’re a pretty good team and they’re good competition but we showed up, we executed plays and I’m proud of us.”

Babylon (12-0) broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning, with Danielle Donaldson’s two-run triple expanding its lead to 10-3.

“This was the most important game of the year for us so far,” said Donaldson, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. “So we were very excited about it.”

Gwen Donaldson, the team’s lone senior, went 3-for-5 with two runs and Mollie Cummings was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.

All nine Babylon starters either had an RBI or scored a run with Emily Bell adding two RBIs and a run. Grace Malley had an RBI. Alexa Tenety and Emily McGurk each scored a run.

Molly Dennis had a home run and Erin Copozzi went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Center Moriches (5-2). Cassy Smith added an RBI double.

But with Stanya in the circle, Babylon coach Rick Punzone has plenty of reasons to feel confident knowing his pitcher is motivated.

“I think she wanted it because last year she got roughed up a little bit,” Punzone said. “I think her whole offseason training regimen was about trying to beat Center Moriches and trying to win a Suffolk County championship.”