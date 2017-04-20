Just how good was Atrinette Casas yesterday?

The Brentwood senior pitcher was so good that she had a no-hitter going through six innings against scrappy Sachem North. Then she threw a pitch to Sam MacPherson.

“As soon as it came out of my hand,” Casas said, “I knew it was a base hit.”

MacPherson singled into leftfield in the seventh inning and two batters later, Emily Sannuto added a single with one out. But Casas remained calm and induced a line drive-double play to first baseman Sabrina Snyder that finished a 3-0 Suffolk League I/II crossover win for host Brentwood.

“We knew she had a no-hitter going by the third inning,” Indians coach Junior Murillo said. “I told her to forget about that and hit her spots, which she did.”

Casas walked only two batters and just those two hits with a solid defense behind her that played razor sharp and did not commit an error. Casas had three strikeouts utilizing her fastball, curveball and change-up. She now leads Long Island with 10 wins this season. Not bad for Brentwood (10-1) which had gone 15-43 the previous three seasons.

“I just pitch to get outs,” Casas said. “I don’t pitch to get strikeouts.”

Sachem North coach Ken Sasso agreed.

“She kept us off balance,” said Sasso, whose team is 6-5. “She hit a lot of (bat) handles and the end of the bats.”

Sasso has watched Casas pitch on varsity since her freshman year and has noticed a change.

“She’s really improved,” Sasso said. “When she was younger she would throw wild pitches, and you could take advantage of that. But now she makes you put the ball in play. They’re good. They’re (10-1) for a reason.”

Besides Casas and Brentwood’s defense, the Indians also played some small-ball, and later, a long ball.

Brianna Murillo’s double scored Priscilla Rivera in the fourth that gave Brentwood a 1-0 lead. A sacrifice bunt by Sabrina Snyder plated Kayla Nunez to make it 2-0.

Rivera, a lefty, smashed the ball 230 feet over the left-centerfield fence in the fifth inning for her varsity home run which completed the scoring.

“I feel when (Casas) hits her spots like she does,” Rivera said, “and everyone does their part and plays good defense, we’re a tough team.”

Catcher Destiny Carlos added: “We’ve worked so hard, and other teams sleep on us, but we’re here.”

And, like Casas, they’re solid.