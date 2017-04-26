Pitching to East Meadow’s Christina Loeffler often leads to regret.

Loeffler has been striking fear into opposing pitchers for three varsity season, and with good reason. The junior leads Long Island softball players with eight home runs through April 25.

“Just looking at the stats, she’s on an amazing run,” coach Stew Fritz said of the slugger who is hitting .529 with 26 runs scored.

“It definitely feels great for me because I know my teammates are so hyped when I get at home,” Loeffler said. “Everyone is just screaming and yelling.”

Loeffler said her offseason training helped increase her power.

“I definitely worked on keeping my head down on the ball instead of trying to kill the ball,” she said. “I do have a lot of power so I just learned how to finally use it in the right way.”

And it certainly helps that Loeffler is surrounded by tremendous hitters. East Meadow was 10-0 through Tuesday, including 8-0 in Nassau AA-I. With an offense including Jess Marsala (on-base percentage over .500), Gianna Azzato (.405 batting average, four home runs and 22 RBIs) and Jenna Laird (.583 average), Loeffler is consistently hitting with runners on base.

The strong lineup has led to East Meadow scoring at least 10 runs in seven games.

“If someone goes down or does something that isn’t as strong as they could,” Loeffler said, “we can definitely count on the next person to pick them up and keep it going.”

As if her bat wasn’t imposing enough, opposing teams aren’t done with Loeffler when she exits the batter’s box. As the team’s primary pitcher, she’s off to a 6-0 start with 1.42 ERA.

And whether it’s providing protection in the lineup or support on the defensive side, Loeffler is quick to pass the credit along to her teammates.

“I feel like this year our team is just clicking,” she said. “It makes you feel great when you go out on the line. You know you can go to war with them.”

After losing in the Nassau AA championships last season, Loeffler has even larger goals than just a county championship on her mind.

“We’re very excited this year,” she said. “We’re definitely setting our dreams big this year. We definitely want to go for a state championship. We want to take Long Island. We feel very confident this year that we can go very far.”